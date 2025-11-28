E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Needless moralising

Editorial Published November 28, 2025
IT is disquieting that such troubling remarks have been made in a case as brutal as that of Noor Mukadam’s murder. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi’s additional note, published on Wednesday, attributes the ghoulish crime to the “vice” of live-in relationships. At a time when the court ought to speak with moral clarity about violence, accountability and justice, the focus appears to have been shifted to policing personal conduct. Such observations diminish the gravity of the crime and echo the logic often used to excuse violence in our society.

Noor was murdered in cold blood. There is no ambiguity in this. But the note appears to treat the murder as the “horrible consequence” of societal vice. When conclusions shift responsibility away from the perpetrator, it implies that the victim’s choices created the conditions for her own death.

For decades, our society has justified so-called honour killings, domestic abuse and even sexual violence by employing a similar reasoning: that the victim behaved in a way that offended norms, and therefore, suffered the ‘consequences’. For anyone to be seen to employ such reasoning in a case as horrifying and clear-cut as this, is unsettling.

Courts do not merely determine guilt, they signal values. When a private relationship is described as a “revolt” against religion and seen to be linked to murder, the takeaway for society is that the victim asked for it. Such a narrative emboldens those who seek to rationalise violence. It also distracts from the fundamental failures the case revealed, such as delayed interventions, passive bystanders and a perpetrator whose privilege enabled impunity until the final act was committed.

Justice was ultimately upheld and that is crucial. But justice must also be accompanied by reasoning anchored in law, not finger-wagging. At a time when gender-based violence remains rampant, especially among the married and those who don’t ignore “societal compulsions”, the principle should be reinforced that no woman invites harm by her choices.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

Anonymous Lawyer
Nov 28, 2025 11:06am
The judge was absolutely right in identifying a root cause AFTER he determined legal questions and maintained the punishment of death. Sadly, Dawn News seems to be following a specific narrative without even thinking deeply into the issues of the society that the judge was old enough to point out - live-in relationships.
Recommend 0
Anonymous Lawyer
Nov 28, 2025 11:13am
Dawn News, you have failed to identify that no laws exist validating a live-in relationship; therefore no protection is available because no contract exists. Such relations exist only in upper society and, as the judge pointed out, they feel triggered. When domestic-violence matters come to courts, reliefs are granted and notes are added on the sickening reality of misogyny in Pakistan. Yet you will not comment on that, since it does not support your agenda.
Recommend 0
Rahul
Nov 28, 2025 11:43am
Justice Najafi was appointed to his position for his loyalty to the regime, not his intellect, insight or his judicial acumen. He is giving the nation an early taste of what to expect from the Federal Constitutional Court
Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Nov 28, 2025 11:47am
Your paper considers it troubling, get a survey and you will get the reality as said by justice SC
Recommend 0
kaj
Nov 28, 2025 11:54am
Very much appreciated , the concerned judge who made this irrelevant remarks has no right to make such comments. He has to dispense justice only.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 28, 2025 12:01pm
The killer has survived the punishment already for several years, an insult to his unfortunate victim for continued delay in justice. On top of that, severely adding salt to her family's wounds, by victim blaming by a member of the top judiciary, uncalled for! Utterly Pathetic!
Recommend 0
Iqbal Bhai
Nov 28, 2025 12:03pm
The court has already acknowledged and punished the violence. It is merely pointing out the possible repercussions of a personal practice of "live-in" relationship.
Recommend 0
Abdulaziz Usmani
Nov 28, 2025 12:27pm
Instead of condemning and highlighting this social evil, should Justice Najafi have appreciated the live-in relationship? It is an undeniable fact that live-relationship, rape, extra-marital relations, etc. are prevalent in society, nonetheless, no one should encourage these immoral and anti-Islamic trends; and this is what the worthy Justice has done. The Western society is already paying a price for promoting these vices in the name of personal liberty. We should therefore avoid following them
Recommend 0
Yousaf
Nov 28, 2025 12:35pm
No doubt the Justice remarks are reality of our society.But we have become habitual of lies . Instead of we accept the reality we have make impressions that justice is wrong .
Recommend 0
jawed
Nov 28, 2025 12:59pm
no wonder there is no justice in this country. Th judges themselves are devoid of proper thought and thinking.
Recommend 0
Imran Ahmed MRCP
Nov 28, 2025 01:02pm
This needed to be said. Thank you.
Recommend 0
Imran Kisan
Nov 28, 2025 01:08pm
The shameful practice of victim blaming has become normalised in our society. A Police chief blamed a rape victim publicly. But this, judge blaming a victim is a new low.
Recommend 0
faisal
Nov 28, 2025 03:22pm
The culprit should be hanged withoutany further delay. This should be the aim of Justice. Moral policing and giving reasons simply shifts blame to the victim.
Recommend 0
El Cid
Nov 28, 2025 03:43pm
@faisal, No sir, as the judge has pointed out there are mitigating circumstances. Taking the totality of the case capital punishment cannot be justified.
Recommend 0
Hamza Siddiqui
Nov 28, 2025 03:56pm
Najafi J. merely highlighted the setting in which the crime took place. His observations neither condone any act by Zahir nor prejudice the victim’s case in any manner. The conviction and sentence stand unaffected. It is well within the jurisdiction and prerogative of a Judge to comment on the social conditions and moral decay reflected in a case. Such observations do not constitute a moral verdict on any individual; rather, they identify the broader disintegration of societal norms.
Recommend 0
Sehban ismail
Nov 28, 2025 04:56pm
A constant reminder of the prevalent fetid, misogynistic culture in Pakistan.The statement made with reference to a brutal incident is untenable and irreverent.It does not bode well for the judiciary.
Recommend 0
Sehban ismail
Nov 28, 2025 05:41pm
No religion condones Femicide, Patricide and fratricide committed in matrimony or otherwise !Thats the long and short of it.Yet astonishingly, this seems to be an acceptable practice in the country.
Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Nov 28, 2025 07:32pm
There is no rational connection between live-in relationship of a man and woman and the criminal behavior.
Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Nov 28, 2025 08:33pm
@Anonymous Lawyer, There was no evidence of live-in relationship in this case so how could the judge say something so irrelevant to the case, and accuse the victim (girl) of immorality. Don't know where you get your information from!
Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Nov 28, 2025 08:39pm
@Tahir Raouf, That may be true. Pakistan society does not accept live-in relationships as its against islamic teaching and vast majority look down upon it as they should. The only problem with the judge's comment is that there is no evidence of live-in relationship in this case. So how can he accuse the girl, who was murdered, of immorality? Irresponsible and irrelevant comment by the judge.
Recommend 0

