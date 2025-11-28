Police arrest 35, recover illegal arms and drugs

QUETTA: Police have arrested 35 suspects wanted in various crimes and recovered illegal arms and ammunition and drugs during targeted operations across Balochistan.

According to police, the seized weapons included 28 pistols and revolvers, six SMGs, eight rifles and shotguns, 708 rounds and 36 magazines.

In anti-narcotics operations, police registered 28 cases and arrested 26 accused, recovering 3,470 kilograms of hashish, 20 grams of ice, five kilograms of cannabis, 2,397 bottles of liquor and 3,461 beer cans.

Operations were conducted in various districts to arrest wanted and absconding suspects, proclaimed offenders, motorcycle thieves, snatchers, drug dealers and individuals in possession of illegal weapons and ammunition. Police also arrested suspects involved in murder cases.

During the operations, police recovered three stolen or snatched vehicles, 27 mobile phones and impounded 32 motorcycles.

Seventeen proclaimed offenders, 126 absconders and nine kidnapped individuals were recovered from different areas of the province. Police also seized six motorcycles, 1,265 litres of diesel and 1,020 litres of Iranian petrol.

