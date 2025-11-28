E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Police arrest 35, recover illegal arms and drugs

Saleem Shahid Published November 28, 2025
Image shows policemen carrying guns. — File photo
Image shows policemen carrying guns. — File photo
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: Police have arrested 35 suspects wanted in various crimes and recovered illegal arms and ammunition and drugs during targeted operations across Balochistan.

According to police, the seized weapons included 28 pistols and revolvers, six SMGs, eight rifles and shotguns, 708 rounds and 36 magazines.

In anti-narcotics operations, police registered 28 cases and arrested 26 accused, recovering 3,470 kilograms of hashish, 20 grams of ice, five kilograms of cannabis, 2,397 bottles of liquor and 3,461 beer cans.

Operations were conducted in various districts to arrest wanted and absconding suspects, proclaimed offenders, motorcycle thieves, snatchers, drug dealers and individuals in possession of illegal weapons and ammunition. Police also arrested suspects involved in murder cases.

During the operations, police recovered three stolen or snatched vehicles, 27 mobile phones and impounded 32 motorcycles.

Seventeen proclaimed offenders, 126 absconders and nine kidnapped individuals were recovered from different areas of the province. Police also seized six motorcycles, 1,265 litres of diesel and 1,020 litres of Iranian petrol.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe