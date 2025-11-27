E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Hardening rhetoric

Editorial Published November 27, 2025
WITH the Pakistani state hardening its position against the Afghan Taliban, and the Kabul regime accusing this country of bombing its territory, the already limited space for a negotiated, peaceful settlement with Afghanistan is closing fast.

On Tuesday, the Taliban said that Pakistan had bombed several Afghan provinces, allegedly causing civilian casualties. The state swiftly denied these accusations, with the military spokesperson saying Pakistan had not attacked Afghan civilians, and adding that this country announces its strikes.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who also denied hitting Afghan civilians, was blunt in his criticism of the Taliban. He said Pakistan had “no good hope from them” while noting that it would be “idiocy” to trust Kabul’s current rulers. Despite the Afghan claims, the ceasefire reached between both states last month is holding, and it is hoped matters do not escalate further.

There can be little argument with the official demand that the Taliban stop TTP and other terrorists based in Afghanistan from attacking Pakistan; the state must remain vigilant to prevent violent actors from carrying out attacks in the country. But combative rhetoric and exchanges of fire between the two countries is hardly in anyone’s interest; if matters deteriorate further, it would result in a permanently hostile state on Pakistan’s western border at a time when the situation on the eastern frontier, too, is unsettled.

Islamabad’s growing rift with Kabul calls for greater diplomatic efforts by this country. While Pakistan in 2021 had hailed the Taliban’s recapture of Kabul, today the government feels that it is useless to talk to them. True, the Taliban’s obduracy and denialism cannot be put aside. But Pakistani officialdom’s at times strong commentary can further alienate ordinary Afghans, undermining whatever remains of the goodwill built after decades of hosting Afghan refugees, for example.

Moreover, strikes inside Afghanistan have failed to deter the TTP, as the banned terrorist outfit is getting more brazen in its attacks. It is also worth considering that closing channels with Kabul is pushing the Taliban further into the Indian embrace, which presents a fresh strategic dilemma for Pakistan.

The Taliban are difficult customers, but ‘writing them off’ will not help. In the long term, it is primarily diplomacy, as well as collective regional pressure, that can address the issue of cross-border terrorism, and restore harmony to the Pak-Afghan relationship.

S. Lone
Nov 27, 2025 11:06am
One should not stop dialogues with Taliban regime as a neighbor we have to share many things. Millions of Afghans are living in Pakistan for decades. Most of Afghans I meet here in Europe think people on both side of borders like each other. What Pakistan must do is to make sure that the ideology of extremism practiced by Taliban does not reach Pakistan, particularly their treatment of women who have no rights to decide what they can do.
Recommend 0
Rajashekhar
Nov 27, 2025 11:36am
When you supported them for decades, are you realizing now that they are liabilities rather than assets ??
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 27, 2025 12:30pm
Please remember the famous centuries old axiom, 'Friends are temporal, but neighbors are permanent.'
Recommend 0
Imdad Ali
Nov 27, 2025 01:38pm
Doors of talk should not be closed. Talib should not allow any militant to use their soil against pakistan. The Talib should also think that there should no hurt to neighbour as the friend can be changed but not neighbour so the talib must make good relations with the neighbor otherwise the old good bilateral relations will be more spoiled. As ilsam teachs us to ensure regard and good relations with neighbor.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 27, 2025 02:04pm
To exterminate an evil, it is essential to know, who invented and planted the evil, in the first place. Do we know, how and by whom, TTP was created?
Recommend 0
Ahmed Khan
Nov 27, 2025 06:47pm
Right, we created it and now we should handle it by hook or crook.
Recommend 0
Sattar Bhai
Nov 28, 2025 06:07am
Good analysis
Recommend 0

