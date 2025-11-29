Website review: The sky tonight

We often look up at the night sky and wonder what we’re actually looking at… a star, a planet or just a plane zooming past, right? And half the time, we just guess and move on.

But to satisfy my curiosity, I found a wonderful site, TheSkyLive — a live sky-guide that gave proper answers to most of my questions.

The site is basically about showing you what’s happening in the sky right now. It focuses on planets, comets, asteroids and other space stuff you can actually see tonight.

When you open the site, you’ll see the menu right at the top with categories of Objects, Charts, Tools and Content. Each category holds a drop-down list to choose from. For instance, you can choose Bright Comets, Asteroids, Near Earth Objects, Space Probes, Constellations and so on from “Objects.” From “Charts” you can explore 3D viewer, Star maps, etc, while from “Tools” you can explore which planet will be visible tonight, moon phases and a lot more interesting things.

Interestingly, you get all the details about each object’s brightness, where it is in the sky, which constellation it’s in and whether it’s getting brighter or fading.

What’s more fascinating to me is that the site allows you to set your location, so the sky info matches where you are; otherwise, it just shows things based on Greenwich. Once you set your location, you can actually enjoy looking at what’s visible and what’s not, whether any planets are visible or if any comets are passing by, etc., according to your place, in the section “Sky Tonight.”

So, all you space enthusiasts, this site is definitely for you; even if you are not, you can still enjoy what’s happening in the sky tonight! https://theskylive.com/

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 29th, 2025