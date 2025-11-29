E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Website review: The sky tonight

Asif Ali Published November 29, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

We often look up at the night sky and wonder what we’re actually looking at… a star, a planet or just a plane zooming past, right? And half the time, we just guess and move on.

But to satisfy my curiosity, I found a wonderful site, TheSkyLive — a live sky-guide that gave proper answers to most of my questions.

The site is basically about showing you what’s happening in the sky right now. It focuses on planets, comets, asteroids and other space stuff you can actually see tonight.

When you open the site, you’ll see the menu right at the top with categories of Objects, Charts, Tools and Content. Each category holds a drop-down list to choose from. For instance, you can choose Bright Comets, Asteroids, Near Earth Objects, Space Probes, Constellations and so on from “Objects.” From “Charts” you can explore 3D viewer, Star maps, etc, while from “Tools” you can explore which planet will be visible tonight, moon phases and a lot more interesting things.

Interestingly, you get all the details about each object’s brightness, where it is in the sky, which constellation it’s in and whether it’s getting brighter or fading.

What’s more fascinating to me is that the site allows you to set your location, so the sky info matches where you are; otherwise, it just shows things based on Greenwich. Once you set your location, you can actually enjoy looking at what’s visible and what’s not, whether any planets are visible or if any comets are passing by, etc., according to your place, in the section “Sky Tonight.”

So, all you space enthusiasts, this site is definitely for you; even if you are not, you can still enjoy what’s happening in the sky tonight! https://theskylive.com/

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe