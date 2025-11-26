E-Paper | March 03, 2026

FO voices ‘grave concern’ over UN report on human rights violations in occupied Kashmir

Abdullah Momand Published November 26, 2025
In this file photo, Indian security personnel stand guard on a street during the sixth anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, in Srinagar, India-held Kashmir on August 5. — Reuters/Sharafat Ali/File
In this file photo, Indian security personnel stand guard on a street during the sixth anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, in Srinagar, India-held Kashmir on August 5. — Reuters/Sharafat Ali/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday expressed “grave concern” over a United Nations (UN) report that observed systemic human rights violations in India-occupied Kashmir.

UN experts on Monday raised the alarm over “serious human rights violations” in Indian-occupied Kashmir by the government of India in the aftermath of a terror attack in Pahalgam in April this year, for which Delhi blamed Islamabad without any evidence.

A press release issued by the FO today said, “Pakistan notes with grave concern the latest findings by the United Nations Special Procedures experts regarding India’s illegal measures in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).”

It said that the report “once again underscores the severe and systematic human rights violations endured by the Kashmiri people under Indian occupation”.

It noted “with alarm” the UN experts’ observations that India’s actions had resulted in the “extensive arbitrary arrest and detention of nearly 2,800 individuals, including journalists, students, and human rights advocates”.

“The persistent application of draconian legislation, such as the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has facilitated indefinite and unjustifiable detentions,” it added.

“Instances of torture, custodial deaths, incommunicado detention, denial of due legal process and family contact, punitive demolitions and forced evictions, recurring communication blackouts, and suppression of press freedom — including the blocking of 8,000 social media accounts — as well as the rise in hate speech, lynching, and harassment directed at Kashmiris and Muslim communities across India, are equally deplorable and deeply troubling,” the statement said.

It added, “These findings reaffirm Pakistan’s longstanding concerns regarding state-sponsored persecution of Kashmiri Muslims as well as discrimination against minorities across India.”

The FO called upon India to “cease its coercive measures” and to unconditionally release all arbitrarily detained individuals in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It also urged India to take concrete steps to end the persecution of all religious minorities, “particularly Muslims and Christians”.

“Pakistan reiterates its commitment to a peaceful, just, and enduring resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” it said.

The FO urged India to “halt its repressive policies, reverse demographic and legal alterations, restore fundamental freedoms, and engage sincerely in meaningful dialogue”.

“Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle against foreign occupation,” it added.

The UN experts’ findings had noted that Indian forces arrested more than 2,000 Kashmiris and demolished several homes in a sweeping crackdown in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

They further highlighted reports of punitive house demolitions, forced evictions and arbitrary displacement, and noted that some detainees were allegedly tortured, held incommunicado, and denied access to lawyers and family members.

“These measures are disproportionate restrictions on freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly,” the experts noted.

Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Abdullah Momand is a journalist with Dawn News (TV) with seven years of experience across both print and electronic media. His reporting focuses on diplomacy, governance, and conflict. He can be found on X at @AbdullahMomandJ.

Read more

Younis Khan
Nov 26, 2025 03:15pm
Take care of your own country man. Pakistan is on stress on three fronts.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 26, 2025 04:06pm
Once again, the Foreign Office in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Nov 26, 2025 04:56pm
“ Special Procedures experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. While the UN Human Rights office acts as the secretariat for Special Procedures, the experts serve in their individual capacity and are independent from any government or organization, including OHCHR and the UN. Any views or opinions presented are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of the UN or OHCHR.”
Recommend 0
RS
Nov 26, 2025 08:27pm
First let them answer what happened to Imran Khan..
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran endgame
03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe