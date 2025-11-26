E-Paper | March 03, 2026

AJK govt to take priority steps to boost Kashmir cause, says minister

Tariq Naqash Published November 26, 2025
MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government will take a series of priority measures to reinvigorate the Kashmir cause at home and abroad by strengthening media outreach, activating relevant institutions and introducing necessary legislation.

This was announced by AJK Minister for Kashmir Cause, Arts and Languages Nabila Ayoub during her maiden briefing on Tuesday.

The briefing was given by Secretary Kashmir Cause, Arts and Languages Rafaqat Hussain Khan and Director Dr Sajjad Latif through multimedia slides on the performance, structure and emerging needs of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Cell (JKLC) and Kashmir Cultural Academy (KCA).

Ms Ayoub said the government earnestly wanted to “mobilise maximum public and media support for the freedom struggle” and would adopt a more organised strategy over the next six months under the guidance of Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, who also chairs both the JKLC and the KCA.

“If required, necessary legislation will also be introduced in the Legislative Assembly, while the administrative and financial needs of the JKLC, KCA and their attached wings will be addressed without delay to enhance their effectiveness,” she said, declaring that staff performance would be reviewed fortnightly.

The minister directed the secretary to activate all wings of the JKLC, including the Kashmir Centres established at divisional headquarters, and to organise events across all districts under the banners of JKLC and KCA.

She stressed that the research output of both institutions must be publicised locally and internationally “through digital, social, electronic and print media in multiple languages”. Relevant literature, she said, should also be sent to major universities, research bodies and public institutions “so that all segments of society remain informed about the latest developments related to the Kashmir cause”.

Highlighting the need for broader outreach, Ms Ayoub said regular cultural and Kashmir-related events should be held at divisional and district headquarters, with effective media projection across social platforms and greater engagement of civil society.

Youth participation, she added, was essential for strengthening society’s connection with Kashmiri culture, heritage and the freedom movement.

The minister also announced plans for structural reforms, including the establishment of a Board of Governors for the KCA, similar to the high-level Board of the JKLC.

Officials assured that with the support of the prime minister and the minister-in-charge, the institutions would become more dynamic in the coming months.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

Tariq Naqash is a Muzaffarabad-based senior staff correspondent for Dawn with nearly three decades of experience in reporting, analysis, and feature writing. His work focuses on politics, conflict, and governance. He can be found on X at @tariqnaqash.

