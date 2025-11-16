We will respond to those who impose war on us in the same way we did in May: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir has said that “Pakistan will respond to those who impose war on it in the same way as it did in May” this year during the brief, but intense, conflict with India, Daily Jang reported on Sunday.

The army chief made these comments to the Urdu newspaper during a luncheon held in honour of King Abdullah II of Jordan, who arrived in Islamabad yesterday for a two-day visit.

“During the war with India, Allah helped us raise our heads high,” Field Marshal Munir said. “When a Muslim puts their trust in Allah, He turns the dirt thrown at the enemy into missiles.”

The COAS added that he performs his duties according to the command of Allah and said it was by God’s grace that Pakistan defeated its enemy.

“This army is an army of Allah and our soldiers fight in His name,” the field marshal added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply in early May 2025 after an attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam prompted New Delhi to launch “Operation Sindoor” on May 7, targeting sites inside Pakistan and causing civilian casualties.

India blamed Pakistan without presenting evidence, further inflaming hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Pakistan later launched the retaliatory ‘Operation Bunyanum Marsoos’, leading to heavy artillery and drone exchanges before a US-led push helped broker a ceasefire.

Addressing a passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul last month, Field Marshal Munir said, “I advise and firmly caution India’s military leadership that there is no space for war in a nuclearised environment.”

Calling on New Delhi to settle core issues as per international norms, the army chief asserted, “We will never be intimidated nor coerced by your rhetoric and shall respond decisively, beyond proportions, to even a minor provocation without any qualms.“