Sindh CM reaffirms commitment to human rights, labour and governance reforms in meeting with EU mission

KARACHI: Welcoming the visiting European Union (EU) Monitoring Mission, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to human rights, labour rights, governance, environmental protection and social development.

The seven-member EU delegation is visiting Karachi as part of the fifth Biennial Review of the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) scheme. It was led by Sirgio Baliberia, adviser to the GSP+ Directorate in the Directorate General for Trade.

The meeting featured extensive discussions on human rights, minority rights — including transgender protections — labour inspections, workplace safety, child rights, climate change and the energy transition.

Federal Commerce Secretary Jod Paul also attended the meeting. On the Sindh side, provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, Secretary to the CM Abdul Raheem Shaikh, Law Secretary Ahmed Ali Baloch, Human Rights Secretary Khalid Chachar, and other senior officials were present.

Says GSP+ is vital for Pakistan’s exports, sustainable development and institutional reforms

The chief minister described the EU as a long-standing partner in promoting rights-based governance.

“Our partnership with the European Union is extremely important. The GSP+ arrangement is vital for Pakistan’s exports, sustainable development and institutional reforms,” he said.

He noted that Pakistan is currently undergoing the fifth Biennial Review of GSP+, and Sindh is fully coordinating with the Ministry of Commerce and federal institutions. “The detailed responses submitted to the European Commission reflect a joint effort of the federal and provincial governments,” he added.

The chief minister highlighted the active role of the Sindh Treaty Implementation Cell (TIC) in ensuring compliance with all 27 international conventions tied to the GSP+ scheme.

He welcomed the EU mission’s decision to visit the provincial TIC office during their Karachi trip, terming it “a positive opportunity for direct engagement and assessment.”

CM Shah emphasised that Sindh is the country’s primary export hub, with key industries including textiles, leather, fisheries and manufacturing. “The continuation of GSP+ is essential for job creation, women’s economic empowerment, SME support and poverty reduction,” he said. He urged the EU to avoid “overly stringent conditions” in the next GSP+ framework, adding that Pakistan would welcome capacity-building and technical support from the bloc.

EU delegation briefed on progress

The delegation was informed that the Sindh Human Rights Commission received 491 complaints from 2023 to 2025, resolving 50 per cent, and disposing of 62 suo motu cases. Regular meetings of the provincial steering committee ensure oversight.

Around 2,000 police officers were trained under the Torture and Custodial Death Act 2022. A total of 1,356 women-related violence cases are active in courts, with 154 convictions, reflecting “strengthened access” to justice.

Thirty-three minority protection police desks have been established, while 403 places of worship have been restored. A dedicated Journalists’ Protection Commission has resolved 41 cases.

The chief minister said that 600,000 flood-affected homes have been registered in women’s names, “a historic step in empowerment”. He added that Pink buses, vocational training and a 15pc quota in government jobs for women are “major” steps.

Local council seats and a 0.5pc job quota are reserved for the transgender community.

“There is no compromise on labour rights,” the CM said. The Sindh Labour Department conducted 18,397 labour inspections in 2025, identifying 1,936 violations, with 1,446 penalties imposed.

Under the Sindh Control of Narcotics Substances Act 2024, more than 3,500 drug dependents were rehabilitated, he added.

Good governance and anti-corruption were also described as top priorities. “An online anti-corruption system is active; 154 officers are trained in modern investigation tools,” the CM said.

The chief minister said that the child labour rate has dropped from 20.6pc to 10.3pc in the 2025 Child Labour Survey.

He added that 5,700 children with autism are enrolled at CRUs, while 4,190 students are enrolled in 66 special education centres.

CM Shah expressed confidence that ongoing reforms, institutional coordination and constructive engagement with the EU would ensure a successful fifth Biennial Review.

“We are grateful for the EU’s trust. Sindh has delivered measurable results across all sectors and remains committed to transparent, effective and rights-based governance,” he said.

The EU delegation appreciated Sindh’s efforts, particularly in the areas of human rights protection, minority welfare, social safeguards and institutional reforms.

“The human rights and minority protection measures taken by the Sindh government are encouraging,” Mr Baliberia said.

The meeting ended with a comprehensive review of ongoing and future GSP-Plus-related initiatives.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025