President, PM reaffirm commitment for workers’ welfare on Labour Day

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the welfare and uplift of workers, state-media Radio Pakistan reported.

As the world commemorated International Labour Day, the president and the premier issued separate messages to mark the occasion.

According to the International Labourers Organisation (ILO), Pakistan has yet to ratify 55 conventions and protocols. While labour laws exist but enforcement is weak, and despite government promises to create millions of jobs, issues like low pay, lack of social protection, and poor representation remain unresolved.

President Zardari paid tribute to the men and women labourers in the country and highlighted their struggles around the world, according to state-run Pakistan Television (PTV).

In his statement, he said: “We reiterate our commitment to workers’ autonomy, fair wages, a safe environment and social security. Workers and the working class are the driving force of our economy and national development.”

He highlighted the role of workers “in building our infrastructure, developing industries, agriculture, and the economy”.

He added: “Our workers are our pride. Our national development is due to the hard work and character of workers. In a rapidly changing world, we must focus on skilling our youth and workers for a bright future. We need to equip our workers and youth with modern skills.”

The president also stressed the need to create a comprehensive system for the skill development of workers.

“We will have to work to create a fair labor environment and for the welfare of workers. Let’s promote meaningful policies, inclusive development, and a culture in the country where the role of every worker is respected,” he added.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s “unwavering commitment to promoting safe, healthy, and dignified conditions for workers”, PTV reported.

“Our hardworking workforce is the driving force behind our nation’s progress and our resilience,” he said.

“The protection of fundamental rights of workers is enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan and is fully consistent with the core conventions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), to which Pakistan is a committed signatory,” he added.

The premier highlighted that the country has undertaken legislative and administrative reforms to strengthen labour and workforce protection, including key international labour conventions, such as the Forced Labour Convention and the 2014 Protocol to the Maritime Labour Convention.

He stated, “For the first time, every worker in Pakistan is benefiting from a national occupational safety and health profile, ensuring safe and healthy workplaces across the country.”

He urged workers, activists, civil society and the government to play their role for “a society that respects workers, upholds their rights, and creates opportunities for decent work”.

Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani also paid tribute to all hardworking individuals of the nation, stating that May 1 is a shining symbol of determination, sacrifice, and human dignity.

Gilani said workers were the backbone of any nation. He emphasised that as a nation, we must realise that unless the labour class is provided with social, economic, and legal protection, the dream of sustainable development will remain incomplete.