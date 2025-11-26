E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Bills to curb animal cruelty promised

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 26, 2025
LAHORE: Two parliamentarians have vowed to table bills in their respective assemblies to curb animal cruelty.

PTI-backed MNA and senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa and PPP MPA Neelum Jabbar made the announcement during a seminar on animal rights.

The seminar was hosted by an NGO registered in the name of renowned Urdu poet Shohrat Bokhari and his wife, Farkhanda Bokhari, at the Lahore High Court Bar Association’s auditorium.

Speaking at the event, the lawmakers acknowledged that existing legal protections for animals were outdated and inadequately enforced, resulting in frequent violations ranging from the mishandling of captive birds to the indiscriminate killing of street dogs.

Mr Khosa regretted that the demolition operation at Bhati Chowk caused ‘death of thousands of birds and pet animals’ due to the cruelty and mishandling by the authorities. He said the incident highlighted urgent gaps in implementation of the laws and accountability of the authorities.

He announced that he would present a bill in the National Assembly to modernise the existing law, introduce protocols for rescue and relocation during anti-encroachment drives and mandate humane population-control measures for stray animals in line with international standards.

Ms Jabbar also assured the participants to raise the issue in the Punjab Assembly and proposed a comprehensive legislation targeting animal cruelty in particular. She said legislation carrying stern actions and heavy fines were needed to protect animals from inhumane treatment.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

