PM Shehbaz to visit Bahrain from Nov 26–27 to deepen bilateral linkages: FO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Bahrain from November 26-67 in a visit aimed at deepening linkages with the gulf country, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Tuesday.

In a press release issued today, the FO said: “The visit is expected to reinforce the traditionally warm and cordial ties, identify new avenues of partnership, and deepen people-to-people linkages, contributing to mutually beneficial cooperation.

“This official visit underscores Pakistan’s continued engagement with the Kingdom of Bahrain, aimed at fostering a results-oriented and strategic partnership between the two countries.”

It added the visit reaffirmed the “longstanding and multifaceted relationship” between the two countries.

The FO said PM Shehbaz will hold high-level engagements with Bahrain’s leadership to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, education, and culture.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers and senior officers.

The two countries in September had agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of counter-terrorism, anti-narcotics and immigration.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Bahraini counterpart, General Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

The two sides had also agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to enhance collaboration across multiple sectors, including counter-narcotics, counter-terrorism, coast guard operations, border security, immigration and police training.

They also decided to sign Mem­oranda of Understanding covering extradition, mutual legal assistance, and specialised battalion training.



