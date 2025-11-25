High court grants bail to YouTuber Ducky Bhai

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to YouTuber Saadur Rehman alias Ducky Bhai in a case of promoting gambling apps on social media.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the bail petition of the Youtuber, who was arrested in August.

He is currently in jail on judicial remand and approached the high court for his release after a judicial magistrate and an additional district and sessions judge denied him bail.

The prosecution accused him of being a member of an international gambling racket and promoting gambling applications for huge money.

Advocate Imran Raza Chadhar presented arguments on behalf of the petitioner and pointed out that the allegations mentioned in the FIR were baseless.

He stated that the petitioner’s wife had, in fact, registered a case against the officials of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for alleged misuse of authority and extorting money to favour her husband in the investigation.

The lawyer argued that the co-suspects in the case of alleged gambling applications had already been granted bail. He said the maximum punishment for the alleged offence under the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2018 is three-year — making the offence bailable. He asked the court to order the release of the petitioner on bail.

After hearing the argument, the judge allowed the bail to the petitioner subject to furnishing surety bonds of Rs1 million.

His wife, Aroob Jatoi, has secured pre-arrest bail in the same case while the anti-corruption wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested six NCCIA officials accusing them of misuse of authority and extorting money from the family of the YouTuber.

Earlier, the FIA had told a magistrate that more than Rs25 million had been recovered from the officials, including additional director Sarfraz Chaudhry, deputy director (acting in-charge) Muhammad Zawar Ahmad, assistant directors Shoaib Riaz and Mujtaba Zafar and sub-inspectors Ali Raza and Yasir Ramzan. All these officials are in jail on judicial remand.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025