Fire breaks out in freight train at Karachi’s Cantt Station

KARACHI: Fire broke out in a freight train and destroyed goods stored in its two bogies at the Cantonment Station on Sunday, officials said.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan said that the train carrying imported goods was heading towards a dry port in Punjab. When it reached Cantt Station, a fire erupted in its two bogies which contained dried fruits, solar inverters and batteries.

Receiving the information, firemen rushed to the scene and managed to control the blaze.

However, both bogies suffered extensive damages and fire officials said that goods stored in one of them completely gutted.

The exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained till late at night.

Officials said that the train left the station for its onward journey.

Shop gutted in high-rise blaze

Meanwhile, two people became unconscious when a fire erupted in a shop situated on the ground floor of a high-rise building in the Soldier Bazaar area on Sunday evening.

The Rescue 1122 spokesperson said the smoke emanating from the shop engulfed the residential portion, where two people fell unconscious due to smoke inhalation. They were rescued and shifted to a

hospital for treatment. The shop was destroyed in the blaze.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025