E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Bannu admin holds written test to select students for scholarships

Our Correspondent Published November 24, 2025
Students of government schools appear in a written test in Bannu on Sunday. — Dawn
Students of government schools appear in a written test in Bannu on Sunday. — Dawn
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAKKI MARWAT: For the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the district administration conducted a written test under the title ‘Bannu Stars’ on Sunday to select students for education scholarships.

An administrative official said that more than 1,600 students, including girls, from government schools participated in the test conducted in the Bannu city.

He said that the test meant to assess and highlight the educational excellence of students of government schools and provide them with scholarships.

“The initiative will not only improve the academic skills of the children but also familiarise them with the preparation and procedure for competitive exams at an early age,” he maintained.

The official said that despite the current situation, promoting an educational environment and positive activities in the district and instilling a spirit of competition among children was the top priority of the district administration.

“Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s good governance roadmap, the district administration under the leadership of deputy commissioner Mohammad Fahim Khan is committed to taking all possible steps to provide the test-qualifying students with opportunities of getting higher education,” he said, adding that the talented students were the pride of the district and the provision of education scholarships would help them brighten their future.

GAMBLERS ARRESTED: Police arrested 12 suspected gamblers in separate actions in Lakki Marwat and Karak districts on Sunday.

In Lakki, the city police busted a gang of gamblers and arrested its seven members during a raid, said an official.

He said the cops seized four game birds and bet money from the suspects.

He said the police registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation.

In a separate action, the Karak police held five gamblers during a surprise raid in the Shah Slaim area.

A police official said cops raided a gambling den when they were informed that an illegal and ugly practice was going on there.

“Police caught the suspects while playing a bet,” he claimed, saying the law enforcers seized cash and gambling equipment from the arrested men and also impounded a car and a motorcycle.

The official said that an investigation was underway into the case.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe