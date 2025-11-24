Bannu admin holds written test to select students for scholarships

LAKKI MARWAT: For the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the district administration conducted a written test under the title ‘Bannu Stars’ on Sunday to select students for education scholarships.

An administrative official said that more than 1,600 students, including girls, from government schools participated in the test conducted in the Bannu city.

He said that the test meant to assess and highlight the educational excellence of students of government schools and provide them with scholarships.

“The initiative will not only improve the academic skills of the children but also familiarise them with the preparation and procedure for competitive exams at an early age,” he maintained.

The official said that despite the current situation, promoting an educational environment and positive activities in the district and instilling a spirit of competition among children was the top priority of the district administration.

“Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s good governance roadmap, the district administration under the leadership of deputy commissioner Mohammad Fahim Khan is committed to taking all possible steps to provide the test-qualifying students with opportunities of getting higher education,” he said, adding that the talented students were the pride of the district and the provision of education scholarships would help them brighten their future.

GAMBLERS ARRESTED: Police arrested 12 suspected gamblers in separate actions in Lakki Marwat and Karak districts on Sunday.

In Lakki, the city police busted a gang of gamblers and arrested its seven members during a raid, said an official.

He said the cops seized four game birds and bet money from the suspects.

He said the police registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation.

In a separate action, the Karak police held five gamblers during a surprise raid in the Shah Slaim area.

A police official said cops raided a gambling den when they were informed that an illegal and ugly practice was going on there.

“Police caught the suspects while playing a bet,” he claimed, saying the law enforcers seized cash and gambling equipment from the arrested men and also impounded a car and a motorcycle.

The official said that an investigation was underway into the case.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025