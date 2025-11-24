Punjab Cattle Show ends with a bang

LAHORE: The two-day Punjab Cattle Show-2025 concluded here on Sunday, gathering a number of animal traders and breeders who showcased their well-reared buffaloes, cows etc at Shahpur Kanjran cattle market—Punjab’s biggest cattle trading facility.

“It was a wonderful show, as we, along with many others, presented our best animals for the public at large. Our buffaloes and cows have participated in various contests held to evaluate milk production, breeding and health,” a cattle farmer told Dawn on telephone on Sunday.

“Such shows must be held on a regular basis annually, not only in Lahore, but also in other districts, as it encourages farmers to focus on their animals’ health, milk production and breeding for better earning,” he adds.

The event participants celebrated Punjab’s livestock heritage, farming excellence and vibrant culture while promoting agribusiness, sustainable livestock practices, and rural entrepreneurship.

They showcased the diversity and quality of Punjab’s cattle and livestock.

The event organised by Cattle Market Management and Development Company features an array of activities

The show engaged public, farmers, and industries in a vibrant cultural setting, providing a networking platform for agricultural brands, livestock experts, and entrepreneurs to promote tourism, heritage and local craftsmanship.

The concept behind the show, according to a document prepared by the Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company (PCMMDC), was to hold a two-day event, featuring livestock competitions and exhibitions, Lok Virsa Mela (presenting folk arts, crafts and cultural stalls), a Food Street by leading brands, music concerts and cultural performances.

It also featured exhibitions by fertilizer, feed and agricultural equipment companies, besides interactive family activities and a ‘Kids Zone’.

A PCMMDC official says that participation by farmers and breeders in the event increased this time as compared to last year’s figures. “Many companies in the businesses of livestock, veterinary medicines, animal husbandry and life sciences, engineering, manufacturing tractors and animal farming equipment, also participated in the show enthusiastically.

