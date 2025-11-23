Usman Tariq hat-trick destroys Zimbabwe as Pakistan make T20 tri-series final

Mystery spinner Usman Tariq produced a spell for the ages, claiming a hat-trick and stunning figures of 4 for 18 to bowl Pakistan to a crushing 69-run victory over Zimbabwe in their Twenty20 International tri-series clash at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

The win sealed for Pakistan a spot in the November 29 final.

Chasing a formidable 196, Zimbabwe were skittled for a paltry 126 in 19 overs, collapsing from 60 for 4 to 60 for 7 in the space of just five deliveries during a mesmerising 10th over from the 25-year-old Usman.

The Rawalpindi crowd erupted as the unorthodox spinner became only the fourth Pakistani to take a T20I hat-trick.

Zimbabwe never recovered from the early blows delivered by Pakistan’s pace battery.

Naseem Shah struck with his sixth ball when Tadiwanashe Marumani (four) chipped tamely to cover point, and Mohammad Wasim Jr clean-bowled the dangerous Brian Bennett (nine) with a sharp inswinger to reduce the visitors to 14 for 2.

Brendan Taylor looked scratchy and fell for eight, spooning a simple catch to Babar Azam at cover off Faheem Ashraf.

Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe’s captain and biggest hope, counter-attacked with 23 off 18 balls, launching Faheem for a huge six over deep midwicket. But once he picked out the same fielder off Mohammad Nawaz in the eighth over, the innings fell apart spectacularly.

Ryan Burl waged a lone battle, stroking an elegant unbeaten 67 from 49 balls (eight fours, two sixes) with exquisite timing and placement.

His fifty came off 32 deliveries and featured a 101-metre slog-sweep off Nawaz — the biggest six of the night — but he received no support whatsoever.

The defining moment arrived in the 10th over. Tony Munyonga top-edged a sweep to short fine leg, Tashinga Musekiwa played too early and was bowled off his pads, and Wellington Masakadza skied a slog-sweep straight to long-on to complete Usman’s hat-trick.

Usman returned later to castle Tinotenda Maposa and finish with career-best figures.

Burl continued to fight, adding 44 runs for the last wicket with Richard Ngarava (five), who was eventually run out off the final ball. But the result had long been sealed.

Earlier, a sensational late assault from Fakhar Zaman, who blazed an unbeaten 27 off just 10 balls with three sixes and a four, lifted Pakistan to a formidable 195 for 5.

Coming in at number seven, Fakhar turned the final two overs into a personal highlight reel.

He smoked Brad Evans for 25 runs in the last over, including two towering sixes and a deftly placed four, while also benefiting from a crucial no-ball that reprieved him on the final delivery.

In all, Pakistan plundered 69 runs from the last five overs after a more measured start.

Earlier, Babar Azam and Sahibzada Farhan had laid a solid platform with a classy 103-run second-wicket partnership.

Sahibzada, continuing his rich vein of form, struck a brisk 63 off 41 balls (four fours and three sixes) before falling in the 16th over to Raza’s skiddy arm-ball.

Babar, who had looked scratchy in the powerplay, grew into his innings beautifully, reaching 74 off 52 deliveries (seven fours and two sixes) before holing out to deep midwicket off Raza in the 18th over.

Pakistan’s innings began cautiously after they were asked to bat first. Saim Ayub threatened fireworks with two early sixes but perished for 13, pulling Evans to deep square leg.

Farhan and Babar then rebuilt steadily; the former racing to a 32-ball fifty with elegant drives and pulls, while Babar, after a slow start, found his timing in the second half of the innings, bringing up his fifty in 43 balls before accelerating.

A middle-order wobble — Faheem run out for three, Babar and Mohammad Nawaz falling in quick succession — briefly pegged Pakistan back to 167 for 5 with less than two overs remaining.

But Fakhar’s pyrotechnics ensured the hosts posted what appears a challenging total on a surface that offered occasional low bounce and grip for the spinners.