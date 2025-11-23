E-Paper | February 28, 2026

After Ambani zoo probe, wildlife body reverses call to curb animal imports to India

Reuters Published November 23, 2025
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anant Ambani, son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, pose for a photograph after the inauguration of Vantara animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India on March 4, 2025. — India’s Press Information Bureau via Reuters/File
A United Nations wildlife trade body decided on Sunday not to restrict India from importing endangered animals, after many countries supported reversing an earlier, stringent recommendation that had embroiled the private zoo run by Asia’s richest family.


Vantara, a 3,500-acre zoo in Gujarat run by the philanthropic arm of the Reliance conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani and his family, had faced allegations from non-profit and wildlife groups of improper imports of some animals, triggering higher scrutiny by Germany and the European Union.


After visiting the facility in September, the Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) issued a report this month asking India to “not issue any further import permits” as discrepancies had been found between exporter and importer trade data, and there were insufficient checks on the origin of some animals.


At the CITES meeting in Uzbekistan, live-streamed on Sunday, the recommendation was reversed after many countries, including India, the United States, Japan, and Brazil, said the measure was too premature, with some also saying there was no evidence of illegal imports into India.


“There doesn’t seem to be enough support for retaining the recommendation,” Naimah Aziz, Chair of the CITES Standing Committee, told the delegates, adding that it could consider if further regulatory measures were needed.


CITES is a global treaty that regulates trade in endangered plants and animals. India had earlier opposed the UN recommendation.


Vantara, which previously said it remains committed to transparency and legal compliance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vantara Zoo has animals from around the world

The Vantara zoo houses around 2,000 species, including exotic animals imported from South Africa, Venezuela and the Democratic Republic of Congo, such as snakes, tortoises, tigers, giraffes and spiny-tailed lizards.


While India’s delegate affirmed the country’s commitment to CITES’ compliance, Belgium and at least one conservation group, the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance, on Sunday pushed to suspend exports to India until concerns were addressed.


In September, an Indian Supreme Court-appointed investigation cleared Vantara of wrongdoing, while the facility said it complies with all laws.


European Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall said in August that EU states “will pay particular attention to any export requests directed towards India and the facility in question”.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 23, 2025 05:50pm
Fraud of the century.
Recommend 0
Thev Dia
Nov 23, 2025 06:30pm
Success!
Recommend 0

