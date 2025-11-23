FO slams Israeli attacks in Gaza as ‘blatant violation of international law’

The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday strongly condemned the continued Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip as a “blatant violation of international law”.

Despite a ceasefire signed by Israel and Hamas on October 9, Israeli forces have continued to regularly bombard Gaza with airstrikes, with the latest attack on Saturday leaving at least 21 dead in the territory.

A statement issued by the FO today said, “Pakistan condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the attacks by Israeli occupying forces across Gaza.”

It added that the attacks had reportedly resulted in the deaths of several Palestinian civilians and left many more wounded.

“Such actions constitute a blatant violation of international law, relevant UN resolutions, and the recently concluded peace agreement at Sharm el-Sheikh,” the FO said.

It said that the attacks also undermined international efforts aimed at achieving “lasting peace and stability” in the region.

“The Government of Pakistan reiterates its call upon the international community to take immediate steps to end Israeli impunity and ceasefire violations, and to uphold international human rights and humanitarian law,” the statement said.

It reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled position in favour of establishing “an independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital”.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza began on October 7, 2023 and has lasted over two years, with previous attempts at a ceasefire having failed. Over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in the onslaught; of these, according to the Gaza Government Media Office, around 342 were killed in the last 44 days since the ceasefire was announced.