CM Sindh vows to protect rights of children

KARACHI: Members of civil society, government officials and a large number of students on Saturday joined a walk to spread awareness and safeguard the rights of children.

The participants gathered at the Seaview to take part in the event held to mark World Children’s Day.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah led the awareness walk, reaffirming his government’s resolve to safeguard children’s rights and ensure their well-being.

The event, organised by the Social Welfare Department (SWD), aimed to highlight issues related to children’s rights, protection, education and welfare. Citizens participating in the walk praised the government’s ongoing efforts for child protection across Sindh.

During the walk, the chief minister interacted warmly with children and said they are the nation’s most valuable asset.

“Children are our future, and protecting their rights remains our top priority,” he said. “We want a society where every child feels safe, confident and empowered. The world is beautiful because of children, and it becomes even more beautiful with their love and proper upbringing,” he added.

Speaking to the media, the chief minister said he had recently chaired a meeting on the alarming number of out-of-school children, and announced that a special programme has been launched to bring them back into the education system.

“Our goal is to reduce the number of out-of-school children by half within the next three years,” he stated, urging philanthropists to support newly introduced digital learning schools.

On child protection, he said the provincial government treats child abuse cases with utmost seriousness.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025