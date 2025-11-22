Man held in double murder case

TAXILA: The police netted a suspect who allegedly stabbed to death his sister and brother-in-law over property dispute in Dandi, Pindigheb, on November 13, police sources said on Friday.

Police sources said that a man identified as Humayun attacked his 28-year-old sister and 31-year-old brother-in-law, Raja Ishtiaq, with a knife, resulting in their deaths on the spot. The suspect managed to escape after the cold-blooded murder of the couple.

The police, through human and digital intelligence, have traced the suspect and sent him behind bars after the recovery of the knife used in the cold-blooded murder of the couple.

