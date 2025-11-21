E-Paper | February 28, 2026

CCP issues notices to private schools for ‘forcing parents to buy costly supplies from exclusive vendors’

News Desk Published November 21, 2025
The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Friday said it had issued show-cause notices to seventeen major private school systems for allegedly forcing parents to buy branded supplies from exclusive authorised vendors.

“The CCP has issued show cause notices to seventeen major private school systems for allegedly abusing their dominant position by compelling parents to purchase expensive, logo-branded notebooks, workbooks, and uniforms exclusively from school-authorised vendors,” a press release by the CCP said.

“The action has been taken to safeguard millions of school-going children and their families from unfair pricing practices,” it added.

According to the commission, the enforcement action follows a detailed suo motu inquiry initiated on the basis of numerous complaints from parents, guardians, and other stakeholders.

It said that the complainants alleged “arbitrary fee hikes, non-transparent selling practices, and the bundling of mandatory branded school supplies, effectively leaving families with no choice but to purchase these items at inflated prices”.

The CCP said that the school systems under scrutiny included the Beaconhouse School System, The City School, Headstart, Lahore Grammar School, Froebel’s, Roots International, Roots Millennium, KIPS, Allied Schools, Super Nova, Dar-e-Arqam, STEP School, Westminster International, United Charter School, and The Smart School, among others.

“These school networks operate hundreds of campuses nationwide and collectively educate millions of students, giving them considerable influence over enrolled families,” it said.

According to the handout, the CCP’s inquiry showed that parents were mandated to buy logo-bearing notebooks, workbooks, uniforms, and other ancillary school products from exclusive school-authorised outlets, the statement said.

“In several instances, schools sold compulsory ‘study packs’ through online portals or designated vendors, with students prohibited from using generic notebooks or uniforms from the open market,” it added.

The CCP defined the relevant markets as, firstly, the provision of education services to enrolled students, where each school enjoyed a 100 per cent market share, making students “captive consumers”; and secondly, the market for ancillary school products, which became the “tied market”.

The inquiry report concluded that many study packs were “up to 280pc more expensive than similar items available in open markets”.

It also found that leading school systems engaged in tying arrangements, making continued enrollment conditional upon purchasing secondary products such as notebooks and uniforms.

The report also added that schools appointed exclusive vendors, foreclosing the market for thousands of small stationery and uniform sellers nationwide, according to the statement. It said that mandatory branded supplies and restrictive trading conditions violated sections 4(1) and 4(2)(a) of the Competition Act, 2010.

“High switching costs, such as limited school options, substantial transfer fees, and transportation constraints left parents with no viable alternative, enabling schools to enforce these practices without resistance,” the press release added.

The CCP observed that these practices “restricted market access, harmed small retailers, and limited consumer choice across Pakistan”.

“Private educational institutions account for nearly half of all student enrollment in the country, it said. “With inflation already straining household budgets, the imposition of overpriced branded materials further burdens families and raises concerns about excessive commercialisation within the education sector.”

According to the commission’s statement, it has directed the seventeen school systems to submit written responses within 14 days, appear before the commission through duly authorised representatives, and explain why enforcement orders under Section 31 and penalties under Section 38 should not be imposed.

Failure to comply may result in ex-parte proceedings, the statement said.

Under the law, it added, CCP may impose a penalty of up to 10pc of the annual turnover or Rs750 million, whichever is higher, for such violations.

Anonymouseee
Nov 21, 2025 12:47pm
This was long overdue.
USMAN ULLAH KHAN
Nov 21, 2025 02:54pm
Teachers divide the stationery items afterwards
Facts& Figure
Nov 21, 2025 07:16pm
Being a parents of students studying in one of the school mentioned, the article is true. Schools administration thinks that parents are easy ATM and exploid them from all sides. With unnecessary events and activities the parents barely have anything left to survive.
Zaviyarhassan
Nov 21, 2025 11:13pm
Bro why this alr expensive all private server
Sacred geometry
Nov 22, 2025 12:28am
@USMAN ULLAH KHAN, why are you falsely blaming teachers for it & dragging them unnecessarily, it is the schools' management that profit through selling pricey exercise books to students & force them to buy it, & they don't give out their stuff to teachers for free
Ahsan
Nov 22, 2025 02:38pm
I’m really glad this issue is being highlighted because it’s happening in Islamabad as well. Perfect Stationer in G-10 Markaz is a clear example. Parents are practically forced to buy from them, and they fully exploit this—overpriced, low-quality stationery and an attitude that shows they know you have no alternative. It’s frustrating to see how these school–vendor arrangements take advantage of parents and get away with it year after year.
