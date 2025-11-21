Federal Constitutional Court chief justice inspects new Record Room at IHC

ISLAMABAD: Federal Constitu­tional Court (FCC) Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan on Thursday visited the designated site for the establishment of a new Record Room within the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Accompanied by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi and Justice Arshad Hussain Shah, the FCC CJ reviewed the proposed arrangements and approved the shifting of the relevant judicial files from the Supreme Court to the newly identified Record Room facility at the IHC.

During the visit, Justice Aminuddin stressed the importance of a secure archiving and efficient accessibility of judicial records to support ongoing and future judicial proceedings.

After inspecting the Record Room site, the FCC chief justice also visited the area earmarked for the establishment of a desk for receiving fresh institution cases, petitions for certified copies and information requests.

CJP Afridi reviews progress on apex court’s Reform Action Plan

Following the review, he approved the immediate functioning of the desk, which is strategically located near the IHC reception area for the convenience of litigants, lawyers and general public.

A number of lawyers had complained that they were unsure where the petitions before the FCC should be filed, as no such facility previously existed within the IHC premises where the FCC is housed.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with the FCC chief justice, the office-bearers of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association welcomed these developments as part of the court’s commitment to improve administrative efficiency, enhance public facilitation and ensure streamlined judicial processes.

CJP chairs meeting

Separately, in line with his vision for a citizen-centric justice system, Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi presided over the eighth interactive progress review session at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The meeting assessed monthly progress under the Reform Action Plan (RAP) and issued directions on pending initiatives and upcoming milestones.

During the briefing, the CJP reviewed the progress made under the reform framework. Of the 86 initiatives identified in the RAP, 36 have been completed, 45 are under implementation, and 13 are scheduled to begin shortly. These indicators reflect the judiciary’s continuing effort to modernise processes, enhance institutional efficiency, and strengthen public-facing services.

He examined updates on case disposal, case categorisation, record digitisation, IT integration, financial controls and public facilitation initiatives.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025