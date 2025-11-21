Police arrest six, bust dacoit gang

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Police and CIA staff on Thursday arrested six accused criminals and dismantled a notorious gang during intelligence-based raids in Dera Murad Jamali and the Usta Muhammad district, officials said.

The Nasirabad SSP told the media that the six men arrested in Dera Murad Jamali were accused of various crimes, including highway robberies, motorcycle snatching, and theft.

Authorities identified the suspects as Zahid Ali Domki; Abdul Hameed alias Muhammad Bakhsh; Taiga Gola; Jani alias Nohak; Jamil Ahmed Bugti; and Sona Khan Bugti.

In a separate joint raid in the Usta Muhammad district, agencies acting on intelligence information busted a notorious dacoit gang. Officials recovered huge quantities of arms and ammunition, motorcycles, mobile phones, and looted cash.

Usta Muhammad SSP said a gunbattle erupted during the operation after the suspects fired upon officers who had surrounded them.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025