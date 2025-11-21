India won’t risk another Gill injury in second South Africa Test match

GUWAHATI: India will not play skipper Shubman Gill in the second Test against South Africa on Saturday if there is any concern about a recurring neck spasm, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Thursday.

Gill has travelled with the squad to Guwahati but faces a race against time, with a decision set to be made late on the eve of the match.

The top-order batsman suffered neck spasms in the first innings of the opening Test in Kolkata which India lost by 30 runs and pulled out of the remainder of the match, spending a night in hospital.

“He is definitely recovering really well,” Kotak told reporters, amid reports in Indian media that Gill is set to miss the Test.

“The decision will be taken tomorrow evening because the physios, doctors will have to take a call that even if he is fully recovered he should not get the spasm again during the game.

“If we have a guarantee that very likely he won’t have this issue again, then he will play. If there is a doubt, he will take rest [for] one more game, because it won’t be helpful to the team,”Kotak added.

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant, an experienced player, will lead the hosts if Gill misses the second Test.

India lost a low-scoring first Test inside three days after they failed to chase down 124 on a turning pitch with inconsistent bounce.

A batter short with Gill out, India were bundled out for 93 to trail the two-match series 1-0.

Kotak said the hosts have a strong bench to fill Gill’s spot if the captain does not play.

“Any team would miss a player and a captain like Shubman. But if he misses out because of an injury, then we have plenty of good players who should step up and perform for the team,” added Kotak.

If right-handed batter Gill is absent, Sai Sudharsan could reclaim his spot in the top order, with Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Kumar Reddy also available as alternatives.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, are chasing a first series win on Indian soil since Hansie Cronje’s team triumphed there in 2000.

After the Test match series India and South Africa will meet in three One-day International games and five T20 International matches between Nove­mber 30 and December 19.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025