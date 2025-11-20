E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Injured Gill to travel for second SA Test

Reuters Published November 20, 2025
NEW DELHI: Indian captain Shubman Gill will travel to Guwahati, where a decision on his involvement in the second Test against South Africa will be made as the batter continues to recover from a neck injury, India’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

Gill retired hurt with a neck injury in the first innings after playing only three balls and did not return for the rest of the match as India lost by 30 runs.

The batter was kept under observation in a hospital and was discharged after a day.

“Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November 2025,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the second test will be taken accordingly.” Vice-captain Rishabh Pant will lead the hosts in case Gill rem­ains absent for the second test which starts on Saturday in Guwahati.

India and South Africa will then face off in three ODIs and five T20 Internationals between Nov 30 and Dec 19.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

