US clears $93m sale of Javelin anti-tank system, Excalibur projectiles to India

Reuters Published November 20, 2025
Image shows a person holding the Indian and the American flag. — AFP/File
The US State Department has approved the sale of Javelin anti-tank missile system and Excalibur guided artillery munitions worth $93 million to India, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday.

The purchase of US defence equipment is India’s first under Washington’s foreign military sales programme since ties soured in August after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent as punishment for New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.

It follows a re-order this month of fighter jet engines made by General Electric to power more of India’s home-produced Tejas combat aircraft.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions,” the DSCA said in a statement.

The Indian government had requested to buy up to 216 Excalibur tactical projectiles and 100 units of the Javelin system, the DSCA said. India already uses the Excalibur artillery ammunition in its M-777 Howitzer guns.

The principal contractors for the sales will be RTX Corp for the Excalibur projectiles and its joint venture with Lockheed Martin for the Javelin systems, the DSCA said.

Baig
Nov 20, 2025 01:22pm
US plays double game, since decades but the populist politicians choose to ignore the core issue of 2 countries which are basic human needs. not war.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 20, 2025 04:13pm
What's $93m when they are talking about trillions of U.S. dollars' worth of Saudi investment in the U.S.?
