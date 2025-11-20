E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Trump says will meet with New York mayor-elect Mamdani on Friday

AFP Published November 20, 2025
New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks at an event in San Juan, Puerto Rico on November 6. — Reuters
New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks at an event in San Juan, Puerto Rico on November 6. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

US President Donald Trump said he will host New York’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani for a meeting on Friday, after fiercely attacking the 34-year-old self-described Democratic Socialist during his recent campaign.

Trump, while repeating his false claim that Mamdani is a “communist,” said on his Truth Social platform that the meeting “will take place at the Oval Office on Friday”.

Mamdani’s spokesperson Dora Pekec confirmed the meeting in a statement.

“As is customary for an incoming mayoral administration, the mayor-elect plans to meet with the President in Washington to discuss public safety, economic security and the affordability agenda that over one million New Yorkers voted for just two weeks ago,” Pekec said on Wednesday.

Trump’s meeting with Mamdani marks the coming together of two men raised in the Queens borough of New York, but their similarities may end there.

While Trump frequently touts the record-breaking gains on Wall Street during his presidency, Mamdani’s view on the economy extends beyond the bullish financial markets in downtown Manhattan to an affordability crisis facing a city of over 8 million people.

As the first mayoral candidate to surpass the one-million-vote mark in New York since 1969, Mamdani campaigned on pledges of affordable housing and childcare, as well as free rides on city buses and city-run grocery stores.

Experts have questioned Mamdani’s ability to deliver on his idealistic and broad-reaching platform.

Virulently anti-immigrant Trump has derided Mamdani’s South Asian name, and threatened to cut federal funding for New York upon the Muslim’s election to run America’s largest city.

Mandami, whatever the hell his name is,” Trump said recently — deliberately mispronouncing the Uganda-born politician’s surname.

Mamdani has not backed down from Trump, calling out the 79-year-old Republican during his victory rally earlier this month.

“Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you — turn the volume up!” he said to his cheering supporters.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later confirmed the president had indeed watched Mamdani speak.

World

Read more

WShaikh
Nov 20, 2025 11:48am
Let’s hope for the best,
Recommend 0
Love NYC
Nov 20, 2025 03:42pm
Mayor elect Mamdani elected by people of NYC, We should wish him all success to this young Mamdani for the great New York City.
Recommend 0
M.Saeed
Nov 20, 2025 03:54pm
Why the change of heart Trump?
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe