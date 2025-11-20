Public disillusioned by ‘suppressive system’: JI

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the suppressive system during the last 78 years has broken the dreams of the people instead of giving them relief.

He said the courts failed to provide justice and institutions also failed to deliver. He said the masses are deprived of the fundamental rights and facilities and there is no one who could inquire after them.

He said the 26th and 27th amendments have further worsened the situation.

Addressing a press conference at Minar-i-Pakistan Ijtima along with Secretary General Ameerul Azeem and Naib Emir JI and Nazim Ijtima-i-Aam Liaquat Baloch, he said the JI could not leave the masses at the mercy of the landlords and mafias, adding that convoys have started reaching here to participate in the congregation.

On the occasion, JI Lahore Emir Ziauddin Ansari Advocate and Secretary Information Shakil Ahmed Turabi were also present.

He said arrangements for boarding and lodging of thousands of people had been completed. He said the leaders of Islamic movements in large numbers from abroad will also attend the event.

Rehman said currently masses are severely disappointed and worried and they are unable to see any ray of hope from any side, adding that youth is 65 per cent of population but they are unable to secure education and employment.

He said the doors of higher education have been closed for the poor, adding that in the class-based system the child of the rich is getting education but the child of the poor is out of school.

He said the rulers while distributing a few laptops think that they have fulfilled their duty.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said the JI would make alliance with the masses, adding that farmers, labourers, teachers, students and lawyers are allies of the Jamaat, adding that “we will jointly run the movement of supremacy of Islam in the country”.

Rehman said he would announce the future course of action at the last day of the congregation.

He said a big package of education and employment will be brought for Generation Z and youth.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025