E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Volcano erupts near Bali, sending ash into the sky

AFP Published November 20, 2025
VILLAGERS look at a lava flow during the eruption of Mount Semeru in Indonesia’s East Java region.—AFP
VILLAGERS look at a lava flow during the eruption of Mount Semeru in Indonesia’s East Java region.—AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SURABAYA: A volcano on Indonesia’s main island of Java erupted on Wednesday, throwing ash and gas kilometres into the sky and forcing officials to raise the alert status to its highest level.

Mount Semeru in eastern Java, about 310 kilometres west of the tourist hotspot of Bali, erupted at 2:13 pm local time (0713 GMT), spewing what are known as pyroclastic flows, Indonesian geological agency head Muhammad Wafid said.

“The public is advised not to engage in activities within an 8-kilometre (5-mile) radius of the crater or peak of Mount Semeru due to the risk of being struck by ejected rocks,” he said in a statement.

The local disaster agency said the plume of ash had risen as far as 8.5 kilometres into the air, although Wafid said thick fog blanketing the mountain had made measurements difficult.

The geological agency also said that seismic activity at Mount Semeru remained high.

There have been no immediate reports of evacuations or casualties caused by the eruption.

Authorities at Ngurah Rai airport in Bali said flight schedules were operating as usual so far.

An eruption by Semeru in 2021 killed more than 50 people and damaged more than 5,000 homes, forcing almost 10,000 people to seek refuge.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where the meeting of continental plates causes substantial volcanic and seismic activity.

The Southeast Asian archipelago has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

Mount semeru volcano, Volcanoerupts
World

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe