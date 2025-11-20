E-Paper | March 01, 2026

NDMA warns of even stronger monsoon next year

APP | Dawn Report Published November 20, 2025
People wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on July 26. — AFP
ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned that the co­­untry is likely to experience 22-26 per cent above-normal rain­fall during the 2026 monsoon season, stressing that wea­ther ext­r­e­­mes are intensifying and urg­ent preparations are req­uired to minimise potential losses.

Speaking to the media alongside Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadiq Malik on Wednesday, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik revealed that 3.1 million people had been relocated to safe areas during this year’s monsoon.

He emphasised that both federal and provincial governments carry significant responsibilities in disaster management, noting that recommendations have already been pre­­pared for regulating river flows.

He said tourism activities would remain restricted during the months of June and July to prevent losses. He highlighted the role of the early warning system, under which provinces are alerted six to eight months in advance. He added that timely weekly alerts would enable the provincial authorities to adopt more effective precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to begin early preparations to mitigate the impacts of climate change and prevent any loss of life or property during next year’s monsoon season, and ordered immediate implementation of the short-term plan presented by the Ministry of Climate Change.

While chairing a meeting to review measures to prevent monsoon-related damages, the PM approved the ministry’s short-term plan and stressed its urgent execution.

He asked the ministries of climate change and planning, and NDMA to work in close coordination with the provincial governments for integrated planning on climate change. He also called for preparations to convene a meeting of the National Water Council to carry out national-level planning.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

