No regrets on swapping UAE for Pakistan, says Usman Khan after crucial knock against Zimbabwe

Usman Khan knew he had to grab the chance on offer with both hands. He did, and with an unbeaten 37 against Zimbabwe, he saw Pakistan through to victory in the Twenty20 tri-nation series opener at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night.

The wicket-keeper/batter, who had chosen to represent United Arab Emirates in international cricket back in 2021 before switching allegiance back to his homeland last year after catching the eye in the Pakistan Super League, hadn’t made much of an impression on his return to the team for the series against South Africa at the end of last month.

In the first match — the only game of the series he got a chance to show the work he’d done on himself during his time away — Usman, who had been away from the national team fold since April, made 12 as Pakistan suffered a heavy defeat.

Pakistan would eventually bounce back to claim the series but as the team continues to finalise its shape for the next year’s Twenty20 World Cup, Usman knew he had to make it count against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan had slipped to 54-4 in their pursuit of 148 when Usman joined Fakhar Zaman (44) at the crease and provided the ideal foil in a 61-run partnership that set Pakistan on their way.

Shunted out of Pakistan’s central contracts list for this year, Usman was asked about whether he regretted swapping UAE for Pakistan when he appeared for the post-match press conference.

“No, I don’t think it was a mistake because it’s everyone’s dream to play for their home country, so if I’m getting the chance to play [for Pakistan] then naturally I will accept it,” Usman, who would’ve qualified to represent UAE this year had he stuck to his initial decision, told reporters.

“You know that in the UAE, no matter how much time you spend there, you will only be an associate player since it isn’t a Test nation. Obviously when you play here and perform, now in the age of social media your performance is for all to see, and likewise those who work hard are rewarded.”

Usman informed has been doing that hard work on the domestic circuit.

“I’ve played two first-class matches this month in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as well as featuring in other domestic tournaments,” he said. “More importantly, I’ve worked on my fitness and my coaches have also worked hard … obviously when your fitness is better, keeping wickets will also get better.

“As a batter, I’m trying to spend more time on the wicket, building partnerships and trying to lengthen my play. In the past, I used to try and come out blazing. But now, I’m trying to build my innings. I’ve just worked hard [on that]. And as you saw [today], I was told by the coach to stay on the wicket and finish the chase.”

With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, the 30-year-old was asked about his chances of making the final squad.

“I don’t know but as you saw today, I hope I can continue like this,” he said. “Obviously if I get the chance I’ll do my best to perform and then make the team … you don’t think too far ahead about whether you’ll make the team or not. The focus is on performing in the moment and giving it my all.”