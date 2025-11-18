Pakistan go down to Syria in penultimate AFC Asian Cup qualifier

Pakistan’s search for a first international victory since 2023 goes on after Nolberto Solano’s men were handed a 5-0 thrashing by Syria in their penultimate qualifier for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Having drawn their last two matches against Afghanistan, Pakistan were looking to trump the odds against the side that had already secured top spot in Group ‘E’ and a spot at the continental showpiece in Saudi Arabia.

In they end, they were comfortably beaten by a Syrian team, missing several regulars, as Mohammad Al-Hallaq scored a brace; his goals coming in a 15-minute spell either side of half-time, before substitutes Yassin Samiah, twice, and Alaa Al Dali got on the scoresheet to make it five wins out of five for their side.

Pakistan suffered an injury blow early on when defender Abdullah Shah suffered an injury following a fall and had to substituted in the 26th minute.

Seven minutes later, Al Hallaq — who plays for Jordanian club Al Faisaly — doubled his international goal tally when he turned in a low cross from the right.

The half-time whistle gave Pakistan a chance to regroup but they were soon further behind when Al Hallaq doubled Syria’s lead three minutes into the second half.

Solano rang the changes, bringing on Kaleemullah and Alamgir Ghazi to breathe fresh impetus to his side but Syria continued to dominate and it was instead their substitutes who had a greater impact.

Samiah got the third seven minutes from time before Al Dali latched onto a through ball before he rounded up goalkeeper Adam Khan and slotted into an empty net.

Samiah got his second when he was the first to get on the end of a searing counterattack and turned the ball in from close range to complete the scoring.

The loss means Pakistan have not won in 11 matches since they beat Cambodia for a historic first World Cup qualifying victory exactly two years ago.