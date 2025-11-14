Updated 23 Feb, 2026 Hollow applause The current account turnaround, though largely driven by import compression, rising remittances and bilateral debt rollovers, has eased external pressures.

23 Feb, 2026 Delayed appointment THE recent appointment of a chief election commissioner for Azad Jammu & Kashmir has once again shone a ...

23 Feb, 2026 Fragile equilibrium PAKISTAN is not short of food. It is short of resilience. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification...

Updated 22 Feb, 2026 March to war? With his huge build-up of forces around Iran, and frequent threats targeted at the Islamic Republic, the US president has created a very difficult situation for himself.

22 Feb, 2026 Paper proscriptions THE Punjab government’s decision to publicly list 89 banned and unregistered groups, and to warn citizens against...