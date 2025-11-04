AC explosion reported at SC building in Islamabad: media

An explosion has taken place at the Supreme Court building in Islamabad, according to local media. Media reports initially said the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder but later linked it to an air conditioner.

In multiple videos received by Dawn following the incident, the damaged interior of parts of the SC building is visible with blood stains on the floor. One of Dawn’s court correspondents identified one of the areas as a cafeteria located in the building’s basement.

In other videos recorded outside, people, including lawyers, could be seen spilling out of the building. At least one person, who was visibly injured and bleeding, could be seen being taken away. Another person, with no visible injuries but apparently badly affected, could also be seen being brought out of the building.

Another video also showed policemen present at the site.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.