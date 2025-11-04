E-Paper | November 04, 2025

AC explosion reported at SC building in Islamabad: media

Dawn.com | Umer Mehtab | Nasir Iqbal Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 12:40pm
A view of the Supreme Court building’s interior following an explosion on Novemeber 4. — Screengrab
A view of the Supreme Court building’s interior following an explosion on Novemeber 4. — Screengrab
comments
Whatsapp Channel

An explosion has taken place at the Supreme Court building in Islamabad, according to local media. Media reports initially said the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder but later linked it to an air conditioner.

In multiple videos received by Dawn following the incident, the damaged interior of parts of the SC building is visible with blood stains on the floor. One of Dawn’s court correspondents identified one of the areas as a cafeteria located in the building’s basement.

In other videos recorded outside, people, including lawyers, could be seen spilling out of the building. At least one person, who was visibly injured and bleeding, could be seen being taken away. Another person, with no visible injuries but apparently badly affected, could also be seen being brought out of the building.

Another video also showed policemen present at the site.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe