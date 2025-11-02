Peshawar CTD official dead, 2 injured as explosives detonate at police station

A Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official was martyred in Peshawar on Sunday morning, while two others were injured when explosives stored in a police station went off.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad confirmed the casualties of the incident at the CTD police station in a statement.

“Preliminary assessment shows that an explosion occurred due to the detonation of old explosive material stored in the police station’s ammunition room. Fire has also spread to other ammunition, causing further explosions,” the statement read.

Police and security forces cordoned off the area, as “clearance [was] going on”, the CCPO said.

He added that the Bomb Disposal Unit, and rescue and fire brigade services were working accordingly.

Citing a preliminary assessment, the statement said, “Police sources confirm that this incident does not appear to be a terrorist attack”.

The stated cause of today’s incident is similar to how a blaze destroyed the city police station in the Swabi district last year.

On Sept 26, 2024, an explosion ripped through the second floor of the city police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi district, resulting in three deaths and injuries to around two dozen people.

The building of the district’s largest and central police station was completely destroyed and still awaited reconstruction a year later.

Officials said that 600 kilogrammes of explosives were kept in the police station, which caught fire, but it was not known as of last month how those explosives caught fire.

Fire incidents usually occur due to a combination of human negligence, faulty infrastructure, poor safety standards, and environmental factors. Peshawar has faced frequent residential and commercial fires, as well as periodic industrial infernos.

In July, four people were killed and two others were injured after a fire broke out in a house located in Peshawar’s Kochi Bazaar, rescue officials said.

In October 2024, a blaze at a tissue paper factory in the city’s Hayatabad area was doused after more than 26 hours in an operation involving 130 fighters and 31 fire tenders.

In June 2024, a fire broke out in the Nauthia Phattak area of Peshawar, destroying at least 80 shops mostly selling used goods and injuring three people.