Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from Islamist militants is highly inflammatory. The US leader has, once again, threatened to violate the borders of a sovereign country in pursuit of nebulous policy aims that are a mix of fact, fiction and far-right conspiracy theory. These words coming from the leader of the world’s primary military power only serve to reinforce the image of the ‘ugly American’, and make a mockery of international norms. Furthermore, his reference to Nigeria as a “disgraced country” is extremely undiplomatic and unbecoming of a world leader. Mr Trump’s military threat to the African state stems from his belief that Christian Nigerians are being slaughtered by terrorists associated with Boko Haram and the local IS affiliate. While Nigeria has suffered from intense militant violence over the past few decades, as the numbers point out, most of the terrorists’ victims have, in fact, been Muslim. As is the case with such extremist groups the world over, they consider only themselves to be on the right path, and all others as ‘apostates’. Nigeria has also suffered from religious violence. Yet the answer to both threats of terrorism and communal strife is hardly American military intervention. Other states should also take note of such intentions, as along with Nigeria, the US also considers China, Russia and Pakistan as “countries of particular concern” over their alleged violations of religious freedom.

Firstly, each state must address religious or ethnic ruptures internally. If foreign states want to help, they can work with the respective administration to strengthen counterterrorism, or work on communal peacebuilding. Threatening a sovereign state with military action is no solution. Moreover, using provocative language, and playing up religious divisions, is unbecoming of world leaders. Therefore, Mr Trump should reconsider his ill-conceived threats to attack Nigeria in the name of ‘saving’ its Christian population.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025