E-Paper | November 04, 2025

AFC president Sheikh Salman set to visit Pakistan

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 11:24am
Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa. — Photo via AFC
Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa. — Photo via AFC
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, a member of Bahrain’s royal family, will arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday for an official four-day visit.

Sheikh Salman, who is also FIFA’s senior vice-president, has been declared State Guest during his visit, as per the directions of the Prime Minister, and will be accompanied by senior officials from Asia’s football governing body.

He is scheduled to hold meetings with the civil and military leadership “with focus on infrastructure development in the field of football, enhancing youth participation in sports, and exploring avenues of cooperation on sports development projects in Pakistan”, according to the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordi­nation.

“We are confident that this historic visit will lay the foundation for a new era of football development in Pakistan,” IPC minister Rana Sanaullah Khan was quoted as saying in a statement.

“It will not only promote sports but also strengthen sports diplomacy, youth empowerment, and regional cooperation between Pakistan, Bahrain, and other Asian nations.”

Sheikh Salman, who was elected AFC president in 2013, last made an official visit to the country during the 2014 SAFF Women’s Champi­onship.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe