AFC president Sheikh Salman set to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, a member of Bahrain’s royal family, will arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday for an official four-day visit.

Sheikh Salman, who is also FIFA’s senior vice-president, has been declared State Guest during his visit, as per the directions of the Prime Minister, and will be accompanied by senior officials from Asia’s football governing body.

He is scheduled to hold meetings with the civil and military leadership “with focus on infrastructure development in the field of football, enhancing youth participation in sports, and exploring avenues of cooperation on sports development projects in Pakistan”, according to the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordi­nation.

“We are confident that this historic visit will lay the foundation for a new era of football development in Pakistan,” IPC minister Rana Sanaullah Khan was quoted as saying in a statement.

“It will not only promote sports but also strengthen sports diplomacy, youth empowerment, and regional cooperation between Pakistan, Bahrain, and other Asian nations.”

Sheikh Salman, who was elected AFC president in 2013, last made an official visit to the country during the 2014 SAFF Women’s Champi­onship.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025