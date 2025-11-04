Upgraded Port Qasim to generate half of $100bn revenue goal: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Monday announced an ambitious modernisation plan for Port Qasim, aimed at transforming it into a key industrial and trade hub capable of generating half of Pakistan’s $100 billion revenue target.

Speaking at a ceremony celebrating Port Qasim’s recognition as the world’s ninth most improved container port, the minister said the milestone reflected successful management reforms and modernisation efforts. The port improved its performance score by 35.2 points, showcasing progress in reducing cargo dwell time, streamlining berth operations, and adopting digital systems, he added.

Mr Chaudhry said the government’s goal was to develop Port Qasim into a regional industrial and trade gateway, driving growth through infrastructure expansion, industrialisation, and green maritime initiatives. Owing to its industrial base and strategic location along vital shipping routes, he said, the port could deliver a significant share of national revenues.

Highlighting a $13 billion national savings plan over the next decade, the minister said the establishment of Pakistan’s first Sea-to-Steel Green Maritime Industrial Corridor would help revive Pakistan Steel Mills. The initiative would integrate port operations with industrial activity, creating a continuous value chain from maritime logistics to steel production, he explained.

An Integrated Maritime Industrial Complex (IMIC) will be developed as part of the second phase, linking ship recycling with steel manufacturing to enhance output and generate employment. The Steel-to-Green Sea Project, jointly implemented by the Maritime Affairs and Industries ministries, will ensure sustainable industrial growth, he said.

The minister said the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) was pursuing multiple projects to expand capacity and improve efficiency, including new multipurpose and container terminals, the Port Qasim Special Economic Zone (PQSEZ), and Green Port technologies.

He said upgraded road, rail, and digital connectivity would reduce logistics costs and boost competitiveness, while ongoing LNG and power projects within the port area were strengthening Pakistan’s energy security.“The vision is to make Port Qasim not just a cargo facility, but a comprehensive maritime-industrial ecosystem powering Pakistan’s future growth,” Mr Chaudhry concluded.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025