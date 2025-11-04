E-Paper | November 04, 2025

Upgraded Port Qasim to generate half of $100bn revenue goal: minister

APP Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 07:49am
A file photo of shipping containers at a port. —Reuters/File
A file photo of shipping containers at a port. —Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Monday announced an ambitious modernisation plan for Port Qasim, aimed at transforming it into a key industrial and trade hub capable of generating half of Pakistan’s $100 billion revenue target.

Speaking at a ceremony celebrating Port Qasim’s recognition as the world’s ninth most improved container port, the minister said the milestone reflected successful management reforms and modernisation efforts. The port improved its performance score by 35.2 points, showcasing progress in reducing cargo dwell time, streamlining berth operations, and adopting digital systems, he added.

Mr Chaudhry said the government’s goal was to develop Port Qasim into a regional industrial and trade gateway, driving growth through infrastructure expansion, industrialisation, and green maritime initiatives. Owing to its industrial base and strategic location along vital shipping routes, he said, the port could deliver a significant share of national revenues.

Highlighting a $13 billion national savings plan over the next decade, the minister said the establishment of Pakistan’s first Sea-to-Steel Green Maritime Industrial Corridor would help revive Pakistan Steel Mills. The initiative would integrate port operations with industrial activity, creating a continuous value chain from maritime logistics to steel production, he explained.

An Integrated Maritime Industrial Complex (IMIC) will be developed as part of the second phase, linking ship recycling with steel manufacturing to enhance output and generate employment. The Steel-to-Green Sea Project, jointly implemented by the Maritime Affairs and Industries ministries, will ensure sustainable industrial growth, he said.

The minister said the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) was pursuing multiple projects to expand capacity and improve efficiency, including new multipurpose and container terminals, the Port Qasim Special Economic Zone (PQSEZ), and Green Port technologies.

He said upgraded road, rail, and digital connectivity would reduce logistics costs and boost competitiveness, while ongoing LNG and power projects within the port area were strengthening Pakistan’s energy security.“The vision is to make Port Qasim not just a cargo facility, but a comprehensive maritime-industrial ecosystem powering Pakistan’s future growth,” Mr Chaudhry concluded.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unending crisis
Updated 04 Nov, 2025

Unending crisis

COULD something be cooking within the PTI again? Over the weekend, several old and new faces paid visits to the...
Timely advice
04 Nov, 2025

Timely advice

THE World Bank’s latest advice to Pakistan to address its imbalanced preferential trade deals with 10 bilateral...
Nigeria ‘genocide’
04 Nov, 2025

Nigeria ‘genocide’

DONALD Trump’s threat to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” to rescue the country’s Christian population from...
Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe