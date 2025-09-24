Port Qasim’s upgrade to boost cement exports

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has announced a series of initiatives to boost cement and clinker exports by improving port infrastructure and operational capacity, with a special focus on Port Qasim.

Presiding over a meeting on Tuesday, he said a subcommittee representing all major ports, headed by Port Qasim Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Syed Moazzam Ilyas, had finalised key recommendations to accelerate export capabilities.

The minister stressed the urgent need to expedite construction of two additional multi-purpose berths at Port Qasim, which would significantly enhance the port’s capacity to handle export cargo.

He said plans were also underway to build a new storage facility at Port Qasim with a capacity of 30,000 tonnes to support export logistics. The project is expected to start by the end of 2025 after completion of necessary formalities. He announ­ced that permanent repair work on the existing storage infrastructure would be carried out and comp­leted within the next four to five months to ens­ure smooth export operations.

In another development, the Port Qasim Authority will collaborate with the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association on possible use of the currently underutilised Sahiwal berth for clinker exports.

