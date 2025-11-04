Bank’s contribution to flood relief

LAHORE: Alfalah Chairman Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan and the board of directors have approved an additional USD 5 million, equivalent to Rs1.4 billion, to help rebuild communities devastated by the 2025 floods.

“The latest commitment brings the bank’s total contribution to comprehensive flood relief and rehabilitation since the 2022 floods to USD 15m, highlighting its sustained efforts to support communities following catastrophic climate events.” The announcement was made by Atif Bajwa, president and chief executive officer of the bank, at a press conference.

“At Bank Alfalah, we aspire to be more than a financial institution. We are a caring bank,” said Mr Bajwa.

“We are deeply grateful to our chairman and board for this generous pledge. It reflects our shared belief in rebuilding lives and strengthening climate resilience.”

The newly announced funds will be channeled through a network of partner non-governmental organisations to restore infrastructure, rebuild livelihoods and enhance resilience across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025