Kohistan girls suffer as 60pc schools closed due to teachers shortage

MANSEHRA: Girls in Upper Kohistan continue to suffer the consequences of government neglect as nearly 60 per cent of primary and middle schools remain closed due to a shortage of teachers, absenteeism and administrative failures.

“I paid a surprise visit to the office of the district education officer (women) and found her and most of the staff absent from duty,” additional deputy commissioner Khurram Khan Jadoon told reporters on Monday.

He said the inspection was carried out on the orders of deputy commissioner Tariq Ali Khan, adding that he had reported the matter to him (DC), who would forward a detailed report to the commissioner Hazara division and subsequently to the chief secretary for appropriate legal and administrative action.

“The DEO was absent from her office, and the overall situation of her office was disappointing. I have already submitted a comprehensive report highlighting deficiencies in the women education department for necessary remedial measures,” Mr Jadoon added.

Official says 248 of 354 teaching posts lying vacant

He said the condition of girls’ education in Upper Kohistan was alarming. “The entire district has only one high school for girls,” he remarked.

According to the official, there are 111 government primary and middle schools for girls in the district, of which only 48 are functional, while the rest remain closed or non-operational.

“A total of 354 teaching posts have been sanctioned in Upper Kohistan, but only 106 are filled, while 248 positions remain vacant, depriving hundreds of girls of their constitutional right to education,” the ADC said.

He added out of eight sanctioned posts of sub-divisional education officers (SDEOs) and additional SDEOs, only two were currently filled.

“We are conducting regular surprise visits to identify the causes of inefficiency and take corrective measures. Girls’ education cannot be neglected any further,” he stressed.

ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTIONS: A joint team of the district administration and revenue department has demarcated buildings and structures built within the right-of-way in the Mansehra city and its suburbs as part of the ongoing anti-encroachment initiative.

The team led by assistant commissioner Sana Fatima visited various parts of the city and adjoining areas to identify and mark illegal constructions and encroachments.

During the visit, the officials also inspected sites where land mafias had allegedly occupied government property.

Ms Fatima said notices would be issued to owners of the illegal buildings and structures, directing them to voluntarily demolish the encroached portions or face demolition.

The assistant commissioner urged residents to cooperate with the district administration and relevant departments in removing encroachments, which she said had not only marred the city’s beauty but also caused congestion and civic problems.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2025