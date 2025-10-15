Kohistan private schools directed to construct washrooms for students, staff

MANSEHRA: The Upper Kohistan administration has directed all private educational institutions across the district to construct washrooms for students and staff within a month or face strict legal action.

“We have served notices to all private schools and colleges in our district, directing them to ensure separate washroom facilities for students and teachers within the next 30 days. Failing to comply will lead to proceedings for suspension of their registration with the education department and relevant examination boards,” deputy commissioner Tariq Ali Khan told reporters here on Tuesday.

“Parents have lodged complaints that their children do not have access to washrooms at their schools. No educational institution can be allowed to operate without basic amenities,” Mr Khan added.

The deputy commissioner said: “We have sent copies of the notices to the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Abbottabad, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority so they can also initiate punitive action against institutions running without essential facilities.”

He warned that after the deadline expired, assistant commissioners would pay surprise visits to schools and colleges, and those found violating the directives would face action under relevant laws.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner said most of the contact numbers provided on complaints uploaded to the government’s “Akhthiar Awam Ka” portal were either inaccessible or switched off.

“We received dozens of complaints through the portal about various departments, but none of the numbers listed on those complaints were accessible when dialled,” he said.

He urged complainants to approach his office directly so their grievances could be addressed.

GARBAGE COLLECTION: The local government and rural development department has provided tri-wheelers to several village and neighbourhood councils in Oghi tehsil for the collection and dumping of garbage.

The chairmen of Khattai, Koklan Bumbal, Judain and Jiskot village councils received the keys of the vehicles at a ceremony held in Oghi.

“This is the first time such vehicles are being provided to village councils by the government in our tehsil,” Iftikhar Ahmad Awan, a village council chairman, said while speaking at the event.

Another village council chairman, Noorul Amin, said they would ensure effective use of the tri-wheelers.

“The supply of these vehicles reflects the government’s ‘clean and green’ vision, and we will play a proactive role in achieving this target,” he said.

Haq Nawaz, another chairman, said the tri-wheelers would help transport garbage away from populated areas to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025