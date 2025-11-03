E-Paper | November 03, 2025

PM Shehbaz-led delegation sought PPP’s support for 27th Amendment: Bilawal

Nadir Guramani Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 12:47pm
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during an interview with Al-Jazeera. — Screengrab via PPP YouTube/ File
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during an interview with Al-Jazeera. — Screengrab via PPP YouTube/ File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Monday that a delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had visited him and President Asif Ali Zardari, seeking their support for the approval of the 27th constitutional amendment.

Bilawal shared this in a post on social media platform X, further outlining the features comprising the proposed amendment.

His statement was also released by the PPP, in which he said the proposal included setting up constitutional courts, restoring executive magistrates and the matter of transfer of judges. It also included the end of safeguard for the provincial share under the National Finance Commission and amendment to Article 243 of the Constitution, which pertains to the command of armed forces, Bilawal was further quoted as saying.

He added that the proposed amendment also included a provision about the return of the subjects of education and population planning to the federation and a point about ending the stalemate regarding appointment to the election commisison.

Bilawal said a session of the PPP’s central executive committee had been called after President Zardari’s return from Doha on November 6 for deciding the party policy on the matter.

More to follow

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe