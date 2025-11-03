PM Shehbaz-led delegation sought PPP’s support for 27th Amendment: Bilawal

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Monday that a delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had visited him and President Asif Ali Zardari, seeking their support for the approval of the 27th constitutional amendment.

Bilawal shared this in a post on social media platform X, further outlining the features comprising the proposed amendment.

His statement was also released by the PPP, in which he said the proposal included setting up constitutional courts, restoring executive magistrates and the matter of transfer of judges. It also included the end of safeguard for the provincial share under the National Finance Commission and amendment to Article 243 of the Constitution, which pertains to the command of armed forces, Bilawal was further quoted as saying.

He added that the proposed amendment also included a provision about the return of the subjects of education and population planning to the federation and a point about ending the stalemate regarding appointment to the election commisison.

Bilawal said a session of the PPP’s central executive committee had been called after President Zardari’s return from Doha on November 6 for deciding the party policy on the matter.

