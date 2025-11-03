E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Eliud Kipchoge unveils plan to run 7 marathons on 7 continents

AFP Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 10:52am
Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya walks away after competing in the New York marathon in New York on November 2, 2025. — AFP
Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya walks away after competing in the New York marathon in New York on November 2, 2025. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge says he’ll run seven marathons on seven continents over the next two years to raise funds for causes he believes in — even as he continues to race at the elite level.

Kipchoge’s “World Tour” was announced after the Kenyan great, a former world record-holder, finished the New York Marathon on Sunday, crossing the line in 17th in 2hr 14min 36sec to cheers from the Central Park crowd.

“This unprecedented two-year journey will take (Kipchoge) across the world to compete in marathons on all seven continents, while continuing to race at the elite level,” Kipchoge’s management team said in a statement.

“This project aims to inspire the world to become a running world while raising funds for the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation in support of education and environmental causes worldwide, bridging the things that Eliud so deeply cares for.”

Before Sunday’s race, Kipchoge told Olympics.com that he wanted to run in Antarctica, saying his new project was a chance to “do that extreme thing that can make someone work hard.”

Kipchoge, who will turn 41 on Tuesday, said in a statement that his globetrotting project will let him “compete not only for records but for the people.

“I want to continue to push myself to run at my best but I also want to inspire, give back, and remind everyone that no human is limited. “

Sport

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe