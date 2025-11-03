E-Paper | November 03, 2025

2 booked for human trafficking after newborn taken away from destitute mother in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 09:38am
A picture shows the feet of a new-born at the maternity of the Argenteuil hospital, in a Paris suburb, on July 22, 2013. — AFP
A picture shows the feet of a new-born at the maternity of the Argenteuil hospital, in a Paris suburb, on July 22, 2013. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Two women employees of a private medical facility in Malir — including a doctor — have been booked for human trafficking after they took away a newborn whose family could not afford the medical expenses of the childbirth.

Police said that the baby, who was later sold to someone in Punjab, had been recovered and returned to his parents, while the health facility had been sealed.

On Nov 1, Sarang Khan, the newborn child’s father, lodged a case with Memon Goth police under sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2018 and 34 Section of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Memon Goth police officer Fayaz Jokhio told Dawn on Sunday that the baby boy had been recovered from Lahore. “Raids are being held to arrest the nominated suspects,” he added.

In the FIR, Mr Khan told the police he was a resident of a village in Nooriabad and a labourer by trade. His wife (Maheen) was pregnant and she left for her parents’ home after developing some differences with him around three to four months ago.

She was taken to a private clinic in Murad Memon Goth on October 5 by her mother Mrs Shahnaz to deliver the baby.

After the medical check-up, a doctor suggested an operation and asked them to make the required payment.

When Mrs Shahnaz said that they were poor and did not have the money to bear the cost of the operation, the doctor allegedly told them of a woman who would “help the poor and adopt their children”, while also paying for medical expenses.

The complainant claimed that his wife and mother-in-law agreed to this proposal, and the baby boy was handed over to the woman, who turned out to be another employee at the same medical facility.

The complainant claimed that his wife and his mother-in-law kept the incident from him, adding that he came to know through relatives that he was blessed with a male child, but he had been given up for adoption at the hospital.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Confused messaging
Updated 03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe