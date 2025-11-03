E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Over 5,000 Afghans repatriated via Torkham

APP Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:34am
PESHAWAR: The repatriation of Afghan refugees continues at a rapid pace, as around 5,220 returned to their homeland after reopening of the Torkham border, authorities said on Sunday.

As per the data provided on Sunday, 401 individuals returned through legal channels, while 2,314 were undocumented. So far, over 828,000 Afghan refugees have been repatriated.

The return process from other provinces is also ongoing. On the same day, 19 refugees from Islamabad and 450 from Punjab left for their country through Torkham Border, bringing the total number of returnees from various provinces to 25,392.

From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s transit points, 19 Afghan citizens were deported, while 7,261 detainees have been repatriated from jails in Peshawar, Landi Kotal, and Kohat.

As per the latest figures, more than 54,000 legal and 628,000 undocumented refugees have returned to Afghanistan since the start of the repatriation campaign.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

