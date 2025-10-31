Over 50 landlords booked for renting out properties to illegal Afghan nationals in Rawalpindi, Attock

RAWALPINDI/ATTOCK: At least 58 cases were registered against landlords for renting out properties to illegal Afghan nationals in Rawalpindi and Attock during the last 48 hours.

According to official sources, the crackdown against illegal Afghans and other foreigners was conducted in response to special orders from the Punjab government.

At least 110 undocumented Afghans were detained and moved to a holding centre for deportation in Rawalpindi.

Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any unlawful foreigners to the authorities, assuring that informants’ identities would be kept confidential.

A police spokesman said that, in light of the Punjab government’s directives, 44 cases were registered during the two-day crackdown against illegal Afghans and other foreigners in the city.

Cases were registered at police stations, including City, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Banni, New Town, Sadiqabad, RA Bazaar, Race Course, Wah Cantt, Chaklala, Airport, Taxila, Sadar Wah, Civil Lines, Morgah, Naseerabad, Mandara, Jatli, Sadar Barooni, Gujar Khan, Dhamiyal, Kallar Syedan and Rawat.

Police cautioned against giving vehicles, rickshaws, or any other items to illegal foreigners or engaging in business dealings, transactions, or employment with them.

Foreign nationals residing legally in Pakistan were advised to ensure their registration at the relevant police stations. Police reiterated that informants’ names would remain confidential and emphasised strict implementation of government directives, warning of legal action against those found violating these orders.

To raise public awareness, the police said that social media is being used for outreach, while announcements are also being made from mosques.

On the other hand, eight house owners were arrested and 14 cases registered during a crackdown on Afghan nationals in Attock on Thursday.

The district administration launched strict legal action, for the second consecutive day, against individuals and businesses providing property or rental spaces to Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan.

According to official data, police have intensified their operations against undocumented Afghan nationals in rural and urban areas as part of the government’s nationwide drive to expel illegal foreign residents.

Officials said 14 Afghan nationals living without valid documents were detained during the latest operations and shifted to refugee holding centres.

Authorities also registered eight criminal cases, including against local landlords accused of renting properties to undocumented Afghans in violation of government directives.

The operation covered multiple areas, including Attock city, Hassanabdal, Hazro and Pindigheb.

Officials added that eight property owners were arrested for allegedly providing accommodation to Afghan nationals without verifying their legal status.

Separate cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residents Act, 2015, and the Farmers Act at respective police stations.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025