Shahid Khaqan’s health has improved, says Awaam Pakistan after cardiac issue

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s health has improved after a cardiac issue yesterday, his Awaam Pakistan party said on Sunday.

Abbasi complained of pain in his shoulder yesterday morning and was “immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors diagnosed a cardiac issue during examination”, Awaam Pakistan spokesperson Dr Zafar Mirza said in a statement.

“The doctors provided him with timely treatment, after which his health has improved significantly, and he is resting at the hospital,” the statement added.

It prayed for the speedy recovery of the Awaam Pakistan chief and urged the media to be considerate of his “private life and privacy”.

Awaam Pakistan co-founder Miftah Ismail also said on X that Abbasi’s “health condition continues to improve, and he is now resting comfortably”.

“We expect and pray for his quick and full recovery. I thank friends who have been calling to ask about his health,” the former finance minister added.

Anchorperson Nadia Mirza and journalist Asad Toor expressed their wishes on X for the ex-premier’s swift recovery.

Abbasi and Ismail were previously part of the PML-N but parted ways and launched their Awaam Pakistan party in July 2024 — the idea of which had been floated over a year prior.

Abbasi had tested positive for the coronavirus in June 2020, when numerous other politicians were also contracting the pandemic disease.

In 2019, when imprisoned in an accountability case, Abbasi said a medical board had recommended he undergo surgery. According to his medical report, he had been suffering from hernia pain, gallbladder pain and hypertension.