Zardari assails Muslim minority persecution in India

• Gilgit-Baltistan marks its 78th Independence Day, celebrating liberation from Dogra rule and integration with Pakistan

• President reaffirms support for Kashmiris living under ‘occupation’; terms GB ‘crown of Pakistan’

GILGIT: President Asif Ali Zardari, speaking at the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday, lauded the freedom within Pakistan’s autonomous regions, while contrasting it with the plight of India’s Muslim minority, who he said are “facing the worst persecution at the hands of the ruling majority”.

President Zardari drew a direct comparison to the situation in India-held Kashmir, underscoring the value of freedom and self-determination celebrated during the anniversary. “While we enjoy liberty and rights under the flag of Pakistan, they continue to face occupation,” he said of Kashmiris.

“We stand with them until they too can live in freedom in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.” He also praised the founder, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, for his vision in creating a separate homeland.

The president was the chief guest at the main ceremony in Gilgit, where he reaffirmed a “collective resolve” to transform Gilgit-Baltistan into a “model of development, justice and equality”.

Celebrations took place across the region’s 10 districts with flag-hoisting ceremonies, rallies and traditional sports, including polo, marking the day. The events paid tribute to the heroes of the 1947 liberation from the Kashmiri Dogra rulers, after which the independent state chose to join Pakistan.

“This region is not only the crown of Pakistan but also our northern gateway and a symbol of our lasting friendship with China,” President Zardari said in his address.

He pointed to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a source of major new opportunities for the region.

“The CPEC has brought new opportunities for livelihood, trade and connectivity to GB. Our collective task is to ensure that these opportunities reach every valley and every village, creating shared prosperity for all.”

The president emphasised GB’s vast natural resources, particularly its potential for hydropower generation and tourism. He suggested a unique initiative to boost the local economy, proposing that the region could have its own airline.

“I was thinking that the kind of plane in which I came here — it is not very expensive. So if GB gets its own airline, then what’s the harm in that?” he asked, adding that his party’s efforts were focused on promoting the region’s progress.

Highlighting the historic contributions of his PPP, President Zardari noted that former leaders Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto introduced key governan­ce and administrative reforms in the region.

In his speech, GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan thanked the president for his participation and underscored the region’s strategic importance. “GB people without foreign support were liberated from Dogra Raj and annexed with Pakistan unconditionally on the basis of religion,” he said.

CM Khan also noted the long-standing desire of the Kashmiris to become a fully constitutional part of the country, arguing it would end their long-standing demand and “foil the conspiracies of India”. Ear­lier, the day began with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the historic Chinar Bagh, where Governor Syed Mehdi Shah and CM Khan laid a wreath at the martyrs’ memorial.

In his address, Governor Shah said, “1st November is a historical day of our freedom, sacrifice and self-determination, which gave us our identity.”

The main ceremony included a military parade and cultural floats representing all three divisions of GB.

It was attended by Governor Shah, CM Khan, Corps Commander Lt Gen Ahsan Amir Nawaz, civil and military officials, and a large number of citizens from all walks of life.

With input from APP

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025