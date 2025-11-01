Shaheen-inspired Pakistan restrict South Africa to 139-9 in series decider

Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi led an inspired attack and Pakistan put up a splendid bowling show to restrict South Africa to 139-9 in the series-deciding third Twenty20 International at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Having bundled out South Africa for a paltry 110 in the second game of the series on Friday, Pakistan were at it again, picking up wickets at regular intervals to keep the visitors in check with Shaheen — who was rested a day earlier — leading the way.

Shaheen finished with 3-26 while debutant spinner Usman Tariq and fellow pacer Faheem Ashraf picking two wickets each. Pakistan’s batters will look to finish the job and give their side a much-needed series win to boost confidence ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Shaheen got Pakistan off to a flyer with two wickets halfway through the first over and almost bagged a third victim two balls later.

Opener Quinton de Kock’s stumps were undone on the second ball of the innings with a delivery that jagged back, found an edge and clattered into the woodwork. On the very next ball, Lhuan-dre Pretorious then spooned a catch to Usman Tariq at short fine-leg.

Pakistan were in dreamland when the umpire adjudged Dewald Brevis lbw on the first ball of a spectacular opening over only for the decision review system to show that the ball was going to rise over above the stumps.

South Africa were rocking and their first boundary only came on the penultimate ball of the third over when opener Reeza Hendricks punched Shaheen away to the extra cover fence.

Things were otherwise kept tight by Shaheen’s new ball partner Salman Mirza, coming off a sparkling performance on Friday, giving little away.

Faheem Ashraf, player-of-the-match on Friday, gave away just two runs in the fifth over with Salman bowling a tidy sixth as South Africa crawled to 22-2 at the end of the powerplay.

Brevis, though, broke the shackles with two sixes off spinner Mohammad Nazwaz in the seventh over — the first straight down the ground and the second over deep midwicket.

Brevis (21), though, was gone soon after with Usman getting his maiden T20I wicket with the second ball of his career; the South African batter finding Babar Azam at long-on as he tried to go big once again.

The incoming Matthew Breetzke didn’t last long, seeing his stumps shattered by Nawaz with a ball that straightened after pitching in the following over as South Africa slipped from 38-2 to 42-4.

Skipper Donovan Ferreira breathed fresh impetus with a six off Usman, as South Africa reached 56-4 halfway through their innings, and then upped the ante with two sixes and a four in the 11th over bowled by Nawaz.

But Ferreira’s big-hitting spree didn’t last long as, after making 29 off 13, he holed out to his counterpart Salman Ali Agha at mid-off in the following over by Faheem.

South Africa were six down on the next ball with George Linde finding Hasan Nawaz at midwicket with Pakistan firmly on top.

Hendricks’ long, patient stay at the crease ended in the 15th over when he top-edged Usman to Hasan at deep backward square to depart for 34 off 36 with two fours.

The incoming Andile Simelane then hoisted Shaheen for the fourth six of the but soon departed after making 13 when Salman Mirza had him caught at midwicket in the 18th over.

Shaheen bagged his third wicket when he sent back Lizaad Williams in the penultimate over but Corbin Bosch (30 not out) ensured South Africa reached a respectable total.